Home Business Wire Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“As we have seen many times during Covid, this quarter was a tale of two stories. There was early impact from Omicron leftover from late last year, which faded as the turnaround in demand reached new highs since the start of Covid. While the war in Ukraine did slow some of the recovery in Europe, there too we see travel at new highs since the start of the pandemic. All in, while we are keeping an eye on various macro indicators including inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions, we continue to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer. We are also pleased to see city, business, and international travel coming back, three components key to the complete return of travel,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “This year is on track to be a big year of delivery for us with new product, marketplace, and platform innovation. We are excited to introduce much of this to the industry at our EXPLORE 22 conference later this week in Las Vegas.”

Key Highlights

  • For the first quarter 2022, total gross bookings were $24.4 billion, up 58% compared to the first quarter 2021 and down 17% compared to the first quarter 2019, the smallest quarterly decline since the start of the pandemic.
  • For the first quarter 2022, net loss was $122 million and adjusted net loss was $74 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, roughly flat versus the first quarter 2019, despite revenue being down 14%.
  • On April 14th, Expedia Group entered into a new $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility, which provides $500 million in additional liquidity compared to the prior credit facilities. Additionally, on March 3rd, Expedia Group completed the early redemption of its €650 million Senior Notes that were due June 2022.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics ($ millions except per share amounts)(1)

 

Expedia Group, Inc.

Metric

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Δ Y/Y

Stayed room night growth

52%

(47)%

NM

Gross bookings

$24,412

$15,422

58%

Revenue

2,249

1,246

81%

Operating income (loss)

(135)

(369)

(63)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders

(122)

(606)

(80)%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.78)

$(4.17)

(81)%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

173

(58)

NM

Adjusted net income (loss)(2)

(74)

(294)

(75)%

Adjusted EPS(2)

$(0.47)

$(2.02)

(77)%

Free cash flow(2)

2,835

2,002

42%

(1)All comparisons are against comparable period of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

(2)“Adjusted EBITDA” (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), “Adjusted net income (loss),” “Adjusted EPS” and “Free cash flow” are non-GAAP measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures” on pages 11-19 herein for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income by segment.

Please refer to the “Glossary of Business Terms,” located in the Quarterly Results section on Expedia Group’s investor relations website, for business and financial statement definitions used throughout this release

Discussion of Results

The results for Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or “the Company”) include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® Cruises™, and Traveldoo®. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars.

Gross Bookings & Revenue

Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions)

 

 

Gross Bookings

 

First Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Gross Bookings

$

24,412

 

 

$

15,422

 

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

First Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Retail

$

1,740

 

 

$

1,025

 

 

70

%

B2B

 

432

 

 

 

184

 

 

135

%

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

$

2,172

 

 

$

1,209

 

 

80

%

trivago

 

116

 

 

 

46

 

 

153

%

Intercompany eliminations

 

(39

)

 

 

(9

)

 

327

%

Total

$

2,249

 

 

$

1,246

 

 

81

%

For the first quarter of 2022, total gross bookings and total revenue both increased significantly compared to the first quarter of 2021. Booking trends for lodging, air, and other travel products all improved sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021, which saw a larger impact from the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Retail, B2B, and trivago segment revenue increased compared to the first quarter of 2021. Gross bookings and revenue growth reflect a significant improvement in travel trends compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Product & Services Detail

Revenue by Service Type ($ millions)

 

 

Revenue

 

First Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

Lodging

$

1,610

 

$

903

 

78

%

Air

 

74

 

 

50

 

50

%

Advertising and media

 

166

 

 

88

 

88

%

Other

 

399

 

 

205

 

94

%

Total

$

2,249

 

$

1,246

 

81

%

As a percentage of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 72%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 3%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 18%.

Lodging revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase in room nights stayed across hotels and alternative accommodations as well as average daily rate (“ADR”) growth.

Air revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in tickets sold, as air travel demand improved compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Advertising and media revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to increases at both trivago and Expedia Group Media Solutions. Other revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by growth from both travel insurance and car products.

Costs and Expenses ($ millions)

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

As a % of Revenue

 

First Quarter

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ (bps)

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

371

 

$

311

 

19

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

25.0

%

 

(847

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

1,176

 

 

487

 

141

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

39.1

%

 

1,320

 

Selling and marketing – indirect

 

163

 

 

177

 

(7

) %

 

 

7.3

%

 

14.2

%

 

(690

)

Selling and marketing

 

1,339

 

 

664

 

102

%

 

 

59.6

%

 

53.3

%

 

629

 

Technology and content

 

270

 

 

247

 

9

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

19.8

%

 

(780

)

General and administrative

 

186

 

 

156

 

19

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

12.5

%

 

(423

)

Total GAAP costs and expenses

$

2,166

 

$

1,378

 

57

%

 

 

96.3

%

 

110.5

%

 

(1,420

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

368

 

$

306

 

20

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

24.5

%

 

(818

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

1,176

 

 

487

 

141

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

39.1

%

 

1,320

 

Selling and marketing – indirect*

 

148

 

 

160

 

(7

) %

 

 

6.6

%

 

12.8

%

 

(621

)

Selling and marketing*

 

1,324

 

 

647

 

105

%

 

 

58.9

%

 

51.9

%

 

699

 

Technology and content*

 

243

 

 

220

 

11

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

17.6

%

 

(682

)

General and administrative*

 

141

 

 

122

 

15

%

 

 

6.3

%

 

9.8

%

 

(353

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses

$

2,076

 

$

1,295

 

60

%

 

 

92.3

%

 

103.9

%

 

(1,154

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

364

 

$

303

 

20

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

25.0

%

 

(824

)

Selling and marketing*

 

1,297

 

 

629

 

106

%

 

 

59.7

%

 

52.0

%

 

774

 

Technology and content*

 

230

 

 

208

 

11

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

17.2

%

 

(656

)

General and administrative*

 

133

 

 

115

 

15

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

9.5

%

 

(341

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago

$

2,024

 

$

1,255

 

61

%

 

 

93.2

%

 

103.7

%

 

(1,046

)

Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

*Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 11-19 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

**Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Cost of Revenue

  • For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 19% and 20%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher merchant processing fees, customer service costs, and cloud costs as a result of increased transaction volume which offset lower personnel costs related to the sale of Egencia in November 2021.

Selling and Marketing

  • For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense increased 102% and 105%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $689 million increase in direct costs driven by further improvement in travel demand. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect selling and marketing expenses, both decreased 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to lower personnel costs.

Technology and Content

  • For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 9% and 11%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the prior year’s compensation change, which shifted discretionary bonus to salary beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

General and Administrative

  • For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 19% and 15%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the prior year’s compensation change, which shifted discretionary bonus to salary beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP general and administrative expense was also driven by higher stock-based compensation.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions)

 

First Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Retail

$

188

 

 

$

106

 

 

78

%

B2B

 

80

 

 

 

(57

)

 

NM

 

Unallocated overhead costs

 

(120

)

 

 

(103

)

 

17

%

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

$

148

 

 

$

(54

)

 

NM

 

trivago(1)

 

25

 

 

 

(4

)

 

NM

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

173

 

 

$

(58

)

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2)

$

(122

)

 

$

(606

)

 

(80

)%

(1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group.

(2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 11-19 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization decreased 6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by completion of amortization related to certain intangible assets.

Interest and Other

Consolidated interest income increased $1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Consolidated interest expense decreased $17 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of interest related to high-cost senior notes outstanding in the prior year but extinguished in March 2021.

Consolidated other, net was a gain of $5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $5 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to mark-to-market gains on minority equity investments partly offset by foreign exchange losses. The loss in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to foreign exchange losses, partly offset by mark-to-market gains on minority equity investments.

Income Taxes

The GAAP effective tax rate was 41% compared to 22% in the first quarter of 2021. The change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation recognized in the current year.

The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net loss was 26% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 21% in the first quarter of 2021. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net loss and discrete items.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, consolidated net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $3.0 billion. Consolidated free cash flow totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion, compared to the prior year, primarily due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities related to changes in working capital and an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $5.6 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2021. The sequential increase was primarily driven by cash provided by operating activities. Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $827 million at December 31, 2021.

Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $9.2 billion at March 31, 2022, including approximately $830 million in deferred loyalty rewards compared to $5.7 billion at December 31, 2021, including approximately $800 million in deferred loyalty rewards. The trends in deferred merchant bookings reflect the seasonality of our business as deferred merchant bookings increase in the lead-up to the peak travel season and decrease as room night stays occur during the summer months.

At March 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 12 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of approximately 8 million restricted stock units, (“RSUs”) and performance share units, (“PSUs”) in addition to stock options to purchase approximately 4 million shares of common stock with a weighted average exercise price of $134.62 and weighted average remaining life of 4.2 years.

On March 3, 2022, Expedia Group redeemed all of the €650 million of outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 2.5% Notes due in June 2022. The redemption price for the notes equaled 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,249

 

 

$

1,246

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)

 

371

 

 

 

311

 

Selling and marketing (1)

 

1,339

 

 

 

664

 

Technology and content (1)

 

270

 

 

 

247

 

General and administrative (1)

 

186

 

 

 

156

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

197

 

 

 

209

 

Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other

 

21

 

 

 

(1

)

Restructuring and related reorganization charges

 

 

 

 

29

 

Operating loss

 

(135

)

 

 

(369

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest income

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

Interest expense

 

(81

)

 

 

(98

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

(280

)

Other, net

 

5

 

 

 

(5

)

Total other expense, net

 

(73

)

 

 

(381

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(208

)

 

 

(750

)

Provision for income taxes

 

85

 

 

 

169

 

Net loss

 

(123

)

 

 

(581

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.

 

(122

)

 

 

(578

)

Preferred stock dividend

 

 

 

 

(28

)

Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders

$

(122

)

 

$

(606

)

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(4.17

)

Diluted

 

(0.78

)

 

 

(4.17

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000’s):

 

 

 

Basic

 

156,336

 

 

 

145,181

 

Diluted

 

156,366

 

 

 

145,181

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

3

 

 

$

5

 

Selling and marketing

 

15

 

 

 

17

 

Technology and content

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

General and administrative

 

45

 

 

 

34

 

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,552

 

 

$

4,111

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

2,583

 

 

 

1,694

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

200

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $66 and $65

 

1,736

 

 

 

1,264

 

Income taxes receivable

 

93

 

 

 

85

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,183

 

 

 

827

 

Total current assets

 

11,147

 

 

 

8,181

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,169

 

 

 

2,180

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

395

 

 

 

407

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

1,468

 

 

 

1,450

 

Deferred income taxes

 

864

 

 

 

766

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,368

 

 

 

1,393

 

Goodwill

 

7,166

 

 

 

7,171

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

24,577

 

 

$

21,548

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable, merchant

$

1,292

 

 

$

1,333

 

Accounts payable, other

 

934

 

 

 

688

 

Deferred merchant bookings

 

9,203

 

 

 

5,688

 

Deferred revenue

 

178

 

 

 

166

 

Income taxes payable

 

19

 

 

 

16

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

843

 

 

 

824

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

735

 

Total current liabilities

 

12,469

 

 

 

9,450

 

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

 

7,719

 

 

 

7,715

 

Deferred income taxes

 

58

 

 

 

58

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

350

 

 

 

360

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

414

 

 

 

413

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued: 276,329 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 151,554 and 150,125

 

 

 

Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

14,431

 

 

 

14,229

 

Treasury stock – Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 132,051 and 131,813

 

(10,309

)

 

 

(10,262

)

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

(1,883

)

 

 

(1,761

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(161

)

 

 

(149

)

Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

2,078

 

 

 

2,057

 

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

 

1,489

 

 

 

1,495

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,567

 

 

 

3,552

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

24,577

 

 

$

21,548

 

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(123

)

 

$

(581

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development

 

175

 

 

 

182

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

22

 

 

 

27

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

90

 

 

 

83

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(101

)

 

 

(175

)

Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net

 

6

 

 

 

26

 

Realized loss on foreign currency forwards

 

32

 

 

 

7

 

Gain on minority equity investments, net

 

(21

)

 

 

(8

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

280

 

Other, net

 

2

 

 

 

24

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(476

)

 

 

(300

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(356

)

 

 

(495

)

Accounts payable, merchant

 

(41

)

 

 

126

 

Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

267

 

 

 

34

 

Tax payable/receivable, net

 

(13

)

 

 

(2

)

Deferred merchant bookings

 

3,515

 

 

 

2,940

 

Deferred revenue

 

13

 

 

 

2

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,991

 

 

 

2,170

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development

 

(156

)

 

 

(168

)

Sales and maturities of investments

 

200

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps

 

337

 

 

 

 

Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps

 

(337

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(31

)

 

 

(12

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

13

 

 

 

(180

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

1,967

 

Payment of long-term debt

 

(724

)

 

 

(1,706

)

Debt extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

(256

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

(47

)

 

 

(55

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan

 

101

 

 

 

269

 

Other, net

 

7

 

 

 

(9

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(663

)

 

 

210

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

(11

)

 

 

(73

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

2,330

 

 

 

2,127

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

5,805

 

 

 

4,138

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

8,135

 

 

$

6,265

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

117

 

 

$

129

 

Income tax payments, net

 

26

 

 

 

11

 

Expedia Group, Inc.

Trended Metrics

(All figures in millions)

The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material. In the event of any discrepancy between any supplemental metric and our historical financial statements, you should rely on the information filed with the SEC and the financial statements in our most recent earnings release.

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Y/Y

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 

 

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

 

Growth

 

 

Gross bookings by business model

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency

 

 

$

17,352

 

 

 

 

$

9,823

 

$

1,363

 

$

3,530

 

$

3,405

 

 

 

 

$

6,737

 

$

10,362

 

$

8,855

 

$

8,325

 

 

 

 

$

11,346

 

 

 

 

68

%

 

 

Merchant

 

 

 

12,057

 

 

 

 

 

8,062

 

 

1,350

 

 

5,101

 

 

4,162

 

 

 

 

 

8,685

 

 

10,453

 

 

9,870

 

 

9,138

 

 

 

 

 

13,066

 

 

 

 

50

%

 

 

Total

 

 

$

29,409

 

 

 

 

$

17,885

 

$

2,713

 

$

8,631

 

$

7,567

 

 

 

 

$

15,422

 

$

20,815

 

$

18,725

 

$

17,463

 

 

 

 

$

24,412

 

 

 

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue by segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

 

$

1,901

 

 

 

 

$

1,582

 

$

463

 

$

1,246

 

$

702

 

 

 

 

$

1,025

 

$

1,715

 

$

2,351

 

$

1,730

 

 

 

 

$

1,740

 

 

 

 

70

%

 

 

B2B

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

 

 

485

 

 

68

 

 

203

 

 

186

 

 

 

 

 

184

 

 

305

 

 

490

 

 

481

 

 

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

 

135

%

 

 

Corporate (Bodybuilding.com)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

 

 

$

2,457

 

 

 

 

$

2,106

 

$

551

 

$

1,449

 

$

888

 

 

 

 

$

1,209

 

$

2,020

 

$

2,841

 

$

2,211

 

 

 

 

$

2,172

 

 

 

 

80

%

 

 

trivago

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

 

 

154

 

 

18

 

 

70

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

115

 

 

163

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

 

153

%

 

 

Intercompany eliminations

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

(3

)

 

(15

)

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

(24

)

 

(42

)

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

 

327

%

 

 

Total

 

 

$

2,609

 

 

 

 

$

2,209

 

$

566

 

$

1,504

 

$

920

 

 

 

 

$

1,246

 

$

2,111

 

$

2,962

 

$

2,279

 

 

 

 

$

2,249

 

 

 

 

81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue by geography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic*

 

 

$

1,476

 

 

 

 

$

1,317

 

$

463

 

$

1,033

 

$

698

 

 

 

 

$

1,001

 

$

1,736

 

$

2,177

 

$

1,655

 

 

 

 

$

1,656

 

 

 

 

65

%

 

 

International*

 

 

 

1,133

 

 

 

 

 

892

 

 

103

 

 

471

 

 

222

 

 

 

 

 

245

 

 

375

 

 

785

 

 

624

 

 

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

 

142

%

 

 

Total

 

 

$

2,609

 

 

 

 

$

2,209

 

$

566

 

$

1,504

 

$

920

 

 

 

 

$

1,246

 

$

2,111

 

$

2,962

 

$

2,279

 

 

 

 

$

2,249

 

 

 

 

81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue by business model

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency

 

 

$

842

 

 

 

 

$

562

 

$

105

 

$

329

 

$

271

 

 

 

 

$

323

 

$

573

 

$

800

 

$

611

 

 

 

 

$

566

 

 

 

 

75

%

 

 

Merchant

 

 

 

1,435

 

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

368

 

 

1,032

 

 

521

 

 

 

 

 

796

 

 

1,338

 

 

1,923

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

 

86

%

 

 

Advertising & media and other

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

 

 

307

 

 

93

 

 

143

 

 

128

 

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

200

 

 

239

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

57

%

 

 

Total

 

 

$

2,609

 

 

 

 

$

2,209

 

$

566

 

$

1,504

 

$

920

 

 

 

 

$

1,246

 

$

2,111

 

$

2,962

 

$

2,279

 

 

 

 

$

2,249

 

 

 

 

81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA by segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

 

$

208

 

 

 

 

$

36

 

$

(191

)

$

440

 

$

13

 

 

 

 

$

106

 

$

316

 

$

879

 

$

481

 

 

 

 

$

188

 

 

 

 

78

%

 

 

B2B

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

(123

)

 

(47

)

 

(52

)

 

 

 

 

(57

)

 

(4

)

 

74

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

Unallocated overhead costs

 

 

 

(135

)

 

 

 

 

(143

)

 

(106

)

 

(96

)

 

(117

)

 

 

 

 

(103

)

 

(116

)

 

(116

)

 

(119

)

 

 

 

 

(120

)

 

 

 

17

%

 

 

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

 

 

$

152

 

 

 

 

$

(75

)

$

(420

)

$

297

 

$

(156

)

 

 

 

$

(54

)

$

196

 

$

837

 

$

459

 

 

 

 

$

148

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

trivago

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(16

)

 

7

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

5

 

 

18

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

Total

 

 

$

176

 

 

 

 

$

(76

)

$

(436

)

$

304

 

$

(160

)

 

 

 

$

(58

)

$

201

 

$

855

 

$

479

 

 

 

 

$

173

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders

 

 

$

(103

)

 

 

 

$

(1,301

)

$

(753

)

$

(221

)

$

(412

)

 

 

 

$

(606

)

$

(301

)

$

362

 

$

276

 

 

 

 

$

(122

)

 

 

 

(80

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Worldwide lodging (merchant & agency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stayed room nights

 

 

 

80.8

 

 

 

 

 

69.4

 

 

19.2

 

 

48.8

 

 

36.1

 

 

 

 

 

37.1

 

 

56.6

 

 

77.8

 

 

62.9

 

 

 

 

 

56.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stayed room night growth

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

(14

)%

 

(81

)%

 

(58

)%

 

(61

)%

 

 

 

 

(47

)%

 

196

%

 

59

%

 

74

%

 

 

 

 

52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADR growth

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

 

 

2

%

 

1

%

 

8

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

8

%

 

21

%

 

19

%

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per night growth

 

 

 

(2

)%

 

 

 

 

6

%

 

15

%

 

14

%

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

10

%

 

7

%

 

17

%

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lodging revenue growth

 

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

(9

)%

 

(78

)%

 

(52

)%

 

(58

)%

 

 

 

 

(41

)%

 

215

%

 

87

%

 

116

%

 

 

 

 

78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Worldwide air (merchant & agency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tickets sold growth

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

(26

)%

 

(85

)%

 

(74

)%

 

(69

)%

 

 

 

 

(50

)%

 

299

%

 

132

%

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Airfare growth

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

 

 

(5

)%

 

(35

)%

 

(36

)%

 

(31

)%

 

 

 

 

(26

)%

 

30

%

 

31

%

 

32

%

 

 

 

 

39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per ticket growth

 

 

 

(7

)%

 

 

 

 

(41

)%

 

NM

 

 

(48

)%

 

(35

)%

 

 

 

 

(10

)%

 

NM

 

 

(2

)%

 

(12

)%

 

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Air revenue growth

 

 

 

3

%

 

 

 

 

(56

)%

 

NM

 

 

(87

)%

 

(80

)%

 

 

 

 

(55

)%

 

NM

 

 

128

%

 

68

%

 

 

 

 

50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@expediagroup.com

Communications
press@expediagroup.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale