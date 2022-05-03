Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“As we have seen many times during Covid, this quarter was a tale of two stories. There was early impact from Omicron leftover from late last year, which faded as the turnaround in demand reached new highs since the start of Covid. While the war in Ukraine did slow some of the recovery in Europe, there too we see travel at new highs since the start of the pandemic. All in, while we are keeping an eye on various macro indicators including inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions, we continue to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer. We are also pleased to see city, business, and international travel coming back, three components key to the complete return of travel,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “This year is on track to be a big year of delivery for us with new product, marketplace, and platform innovation. We are excited to introduce much of this to the industry at our EXPLORE 22 conference later this week in Las Vegas.”

Key Highlights

For the first quarter 2022, total gross bookings were $24.4 billion, up 58% compared to the first quarter 2021 and down 17% compared to the first quarter 2019, the smallest quarterly decline since the start of the pandemic.

For the first quarter 2022, net loss was $122 million and adjusted net loss was $74 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, roughly flat versus the first quarter 2019, despite revenue being down 14%.

On April 14th, Expedia Group entered into a new $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility, which provides $500 million in additional liquidity compared to the prior credit facilities. Additionally, on March 3rd, Expedia Group completed the early redemption of its €650 million Senior Notes that were due June 2022.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics ($ millions except per share amounts)(1)

Expedia Group, Inc. Metric Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Δ Y/Y Stayed room night growth 52% (47)% NM Gross bookings $24,412 $15,422 58% Revenue 2,249 1,246 81% Operating income (loss) (135) (369) (63)% Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders (122) (606) (80)% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.78) $(4.17) (81)% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 173 (58) NM Adjusted net income (loss)(2) (74) (294) (75)% Adjusted EPS(2) $(0.47) $(2.02) (77)% Free cash flow(2) 2,835 2,002 42%

(1)All comparisons are against comparable period of 2021 unless otherwise noted. (2)“Adjusted EBITDA” (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), “Adjusted net income (loss),” “Adjusted EPS” and “Free cash flow” are non-GAAP measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures” on pages 11-19 herein for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income by segment.

Please refer to the “Glossary of Business Terms,” located in the Quarterly Results section on Expedia Group’s investor relations website, for business and financial statement definitions used throughout this release

Discussion of Results

The results for Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or “the Company”) include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® Cruises™, and Traveldoo®. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars.

Gross Bookings & Revenue

Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions) Gross Bookings First Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% Gross Bookings $ 24,412 $ 15,422 58 % Revenue First Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 1,740 $ 1,025 70 % B2B 432 184 135 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 2,172 $ 1,209 80 % trivago 116 46 153 % Intercompany eliminations (39 ) (9 ) 327 % Total $ 2,249 $ 1,246 81 %

For the first quarter of 2022, total gross bookings and total revenue both increased significantly compared to the first quarter of 2021. Booking trends for lodging, air, and other travel products all improved sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021, which saw a larger impact from the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Retail, B2B, and trivago segment revenue increased compared to the first quarter of 2021. Gross bookings and revenue growth reflect a significant improvement in travel trends compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Product & Services Detail

Revenue by Service Type ($ millions) Revenue First Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% Lodging $ 1,610 $ 903 78 % Air 74 50 50 % Advertising and media 166 88 88 % Other 399 205 94 % Total $ 2,249 $ 1,246 81 %

As a percentage of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 72%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 3%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 18%.

Lodging revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase in room nights stayed across hotels and alternative accommodations as well as average daily rate (“ADR”) growth.

Air revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in tickets sold, as air travel demand improved compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Advertising and media revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to increases at both trivago and Expedia Group Media Solutions. Other revenue increased in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by growth from both travel insurance and car products.

Costs and Expenses ($ millions)

Costs and Expenses As a % of Revenue First Quarter First Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ (bps) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue $ 371 $ 311 19 % 16.5 % 25.0 % (847 ) Selling and marketing – direct 1,176 487 141 % 52.3 % 39.1 % 1,320 Selling and marketing – indirect 163 177 (7 ) % 7.3 % 14.2 % (690 ) Selling and marketing 1,339 664 102 % 59.6 % 53.3 % 629 Technology and content 270 247 9 % 12.0 % 19.8 % (780 ) General and administrative 186 156 19 % 8.3 % 12.5 % (423 ) Total GAAP costs and expenses $ 2,166 $ 1,378 57 % 96.3 % 110.5 % (1,420 ) Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue* $ 368 $ 306 20 % 16.4 % 24.5 % (818 ) Selling and marketing – direct 1,176 487 141 % 52.3 % 39.1 % 1,320 Selling and marketing – indirect* 148 160 (7 ) % 6.6 % 12.8 % (621 ) Selling and marketing* 1,324 647 105 % 58.9 % 51.9 % 699 Technology and content* 243 220 11 % 10.8 % 17.6 % (682 ) General and administrative* 141 122 15 % 6.3 % 9.8 % (353 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses $ 2,076 $ 1,295 60 % 92.3 % 103.9 % (1,154 ) Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)** Cost of revenue* $ 364 $ 303 20 % 16.8 % 25.0 % (824 ) Selling and marketing* 1,297 629 106 % 59.7 % 52.0 % 774 Technology and content* 230 208 11 % 10.6 % 17.2 % (656 ) General and administrative* 133 115 15 % 6.1 % 9.5 % (341 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago $ 2,024 $ 1,255 61 % 93.2 % 103.7 % (1,046 )

Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding. *Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 11-19 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. **Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Cost of Revenue

For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 19% and 20%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher merchant processing fees, customer service costs, and cloud costs as a result of increased transaction volume which offset lower personnel costs related to the sale of Egencia in November 2021.

Selling and Marketing

For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense increased 102% and 105%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $689 million increase in direct costs driven by further improvement in travel demand. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect selling and marketing expenses, both decreased 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to lower personnel costs.

Technology and Content

For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 9% and 11%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the prior year’s compensation change, which shifted discretionary bonus to salary beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

General and Administrative

For the first quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 19% and 15%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the prior year’s compensation change, which shifted discretionary bonus to salary beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP general and administrative expense was also driven by higher stock-based compensation.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions) First Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 188 $ 106 78 % B2B 80 (57 ) NM Unallocated overhead costs (120 ) (103 ) 17 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 148 $ (54 ) NM trivago(1) 25 (4 ) NM Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 173 $ (58 ) NM Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2) $ (122 ) $ (606 ) (80 )%

(1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group. (2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment. * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 11-19 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization decreased 6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by completion of amortization related to certain intangible assets.

Interest and Other

Consolidated interest income increased $1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Consolidated interest expense decreased $17 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of interest related to high-cost senior notes outstanding in the prior year but extinguished in March 2021.

Consolidated other, net was a gain of $5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $5 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to mark-to-market gains on minority equity investments partly offset by foreign exchange losses. The loss in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to foreign exchange losses, partly offset by mark-to-market gains on minority equity investments.

Income Taxes

The GAAP effective tax rate was 41% compared to 22% in the first quarter of 2021. The change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation recognized in the current year.

The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net loss was 26% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 21% in the first quarter of 2021. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net loss and discrete items.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, consolidated net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $3.0 billion. Consolidated free cash flow totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion, compared to the prior year, primarily due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities related to changes in working capital and an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $5.6 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2021. The sequential increase was primarily driven by cash provided by operating activities. Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $827 million at December 31, 2021.

Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $9.2 billion at March 31, 2022, including approximately $830 million in deferred loyalty rewards compared to $5.7 billion at December 31, 2021, including approximately $800 million in deferred loyalty rewards. The trends in deferred merchant bookings reflect the seasonality of our business as deferred merchant bookings increase in the lead-up to the peak travel season and decrease as room night stays occur during the summer months.

At March 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 12 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of approximately 8 million restricted stock units, (“RSUs”) and performance share units, (“PSUs”) in addition to stock options to purchase approximately 4 million shares of common stock with a weighted average exercise price of $134.62 and weighted average remaining life of 4.2 years.

On March 3, 2022, Expedia Group redeemed all of the €650 million of outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 2.5% Notes due in June 2022. The redemption price for the notes equaled 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,249 $ 1,246 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 371 311 Selling and marketing (1) 1,339 664 Technology and content (1) 270 247 General and administrative (1) 186 156 Depreciation and amortization 197 209 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other 21 (1 ) Restructuring and related reorganization charges — 29 Operating loss (135 ) (369 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3 2 Interest expense (81 ) (98 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (280 ) Other, net 5 (5 ) Total other expense, net (73 ) (381 ) Loss before income taxes (208 ) (750 ) Provision for income taxes 85 169 Net loss (123 ) (581 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1 3 Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. (122 ) (578 ) Preferred stock dividend — (28 ) Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders $ (122 ) $ (606 ) Loss per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders Basic $ (0.78 ) $ (4.17 ) Diluted (0.78 ) (4.17 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000’s): Basic 156,336 145,181 Diluted 156,366 145,181 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3 $ 5 Selling and marketing 15 17 Technology and content 27 27 General and administrative 45 34

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,552 $ 4,111 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,583 1,694 Short-term investments — 200 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $66 and $65 1,736 1,264 Income taxes receivable 93 85 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,183 827 Total current assets 11,147 8,181 Property and equipment, net 2,169 2,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 395 407 Long-term investments and other assets 1,468 1,450 Deferred income taxes 864 766 Intangible assets, net 1,368 1,393 Goodwill 7,166 7,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,577 $ 21,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, merchant $ 1,292 $ 1,333 Accounts payable, other 934 688 Deferred merchant bookings 9,203 5,688 Deferred revenue 178 166 Income taxes payable 19 16 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 843 824 Current maturities of long-term debt — 735 Total current liabilities 12,469 9,450 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 7,719 7,715 Deferred income taxes 58 58 Operating lease liabilities 350 360 Other long-term liabilities 414 413 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000 — — Shares issued: 276,329 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 151,554 and 150,125 Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000 — — Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523 Additional paid-in capital 14,431 14,229 Treasury stock – Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 132,051 and 131,813 (10,309 ) (10,262 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,883 ) (1,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (161 ) (149 ) Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,078 2,057 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 1,489 1,495 Total stockholders’ equity 3,567 3,552 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 24,577 $ 21,548

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (123 ) $ (581 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development 175 182 Amortization of intangible assets 22 27 Amortization of stock-based compensation 90 83 Deferred income taxes (101 ) (175 ) Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net 6 26 Realized loss on foreign currency forwards 32 7 Gain on minority equity investments, net (21 ) (8 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 280 Other, net 2 24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (476 ) (300 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (356 ) (495 ) Accounts payable, merchant (41 ) 126 Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities 267 34 Tax payable/receivable, net (13 ) (2 ) Deferred merchant bookings 3,515 2,940 Deferred revenue 13 2 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,991 2,170 Investing activities: Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development (156 ) (168 ) Sales and maturities of investments 200 — Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps 337 — Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps (337 ) — Other, net (31 ) (12 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13 (180 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 1,967 Payment of long-term debt (724 ) (1,706 ) Debt extinguishment costs — (256 ) Purchases of treasury stock (47 ) (55 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 101 269 Other, net 7 (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (663 ) 210 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (11 ) (73 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,330 2,127 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,805 4,138 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,135 $ 6,265 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 117 $ 129 Income tax payments, net 26 11

Expedia Group, Inc.



Trended Metrics



(All figures in millions)

The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material. In the event of any discrepancy between any supplemental metric and our historical financial statements, you should rely on the information filed with the SEC and the financial statements in our most recent earnings release.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Y/Y Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Growth Gross bookings by business model Agency $ 17,352 $ 9,823 $ 1,363 $ 3,530 $ 3,405 $ 6,737 $ 10,362 $ 8,855 $ 8,325 $ 11,346 68 % Merchant 12,057 8,062 1,350 5,101 4,162 8,685 10,453 9,870 9,138 13,066 50 % Total $ 29,409 $ 17,885 $ 2,713 $ 8,631 $ 7,567 $ 15,422 $ 20,815 $ 18,725 $ 17,463 $ 24,412 58 % Revenue by segment Retail $ 1,901 $ 1,582 $ 463 $ 1,246 $ 702 $ 1,025 $ 1,715 $ 2,351 $ 1,730 $ 1,740 70 % B2B 556 485 68 203 186 184 305 490 481 432 135 % Corporate (Bodybuilding.com) — 39 20 — — — — — — — NM Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 2,457 $ 2,106 $ 551 $ 1,449 $ 888 $ 1,209 $ 2,020 $ 2,841 $ 2,211 $ 2,172 80 % trivago 237 154 18 70 38 46 115 163 99 116 153 % Intercompany eliminations (85 ) (51 ) (3 ) (15 ) (6 ) (9 ) (24 ) (42 ) (31 ) (39 ) 327 % Total $ 2,609 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 81 % Revenue by geography Domestic* $ 1,476 $ 1,317 $ 463 $ 1,033 $ 698 $ 1,001 $ 1,736 $ 2,177 $ 1,655 $ 1,656 65 % International* 1,133 892 103 471 222 245 375 785 624 593 142 % Total $ 2,609 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 81 % Revenue by business model Agency $ 842 $ 562 $ 105 $ 329 $ 271 $ 323 $ 573 $ 800 $ 611 $ 566 75 % Merchant 1,435 1,340 368 1,032 521 796 1,338 1,923 1,480 1,485 86 % Advertising & media and other 332 307 93 143 128 127 200 239 188 198 57 % Total $ 2,609 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 81 % Adjusted EBITDA by segment Retail $ 208 $ 36 $ (191 ) $ 440 $ 13 $ 106 $ 316 $ 879 $ 481 $ 188 78 % B2B 79 32 (123 ) (47 ) (52 ) (57 ) (4 ) 74 97 80 NM Unallocated overhead costs (135 ) (143 ) (106 ) (96 ) (117 ) (103 ) (116 ) (116 ) (119 ) (120 ) 17 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 152 $ (75 ) $ (420 ) $ 297 $ (156 ) $ (54 ) $ 196 $ 837 $ 459 $ 148 NM trivago 24 (1 ) (16 ) 7 (4 ) (4 ) 5 18 20 25 NM Total $ 176 $ (76 ) $ (436 ) $ 304 $ (160 ) $ (58 ) $ 201 $ 855 $ 479 $ 173 NM Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $ (103 ) $ (1,301 ) $ (753 ) $ (221 ) $ (412 ) $ (606 ) $ (301 ) $ 362 $ 276 $ (122 ) (80 )% Worldwide lodging (merchant & agency) Stayed room nights 80.8 69.4 19.2 48.8 36.1 37.1 56.6 77.8 62.9 56.5 Stayed room night growth 9 % (14 )% (81 )% (58 )% (61 )% (47 )% 196 % 59 % 74 % 52 % ADR growth (1 )% 2 % 1 % 8 % 2 % 8 % 21 % 19 % 23 % 20 % Revenue per night growth (2 )% 6 % 15 % 14 % 6 % 10 % 7 % 17 % 24 % 17 % Lodging revenue growth 7 % (9 )% (78 )% (52 )% (58 )% (41 )% 215 % 87 % 116 % 78 % Worldwide air (merchant & agency) Tickets sold growth 11 % (26 )% (85 )% (74 )% (69 )% (50 )% 299 % 132 % 92 % 48 % Airfare growth (1 )% (5 )% (35 )% (36 )% (31 )% (26 )% 30 % 31 % 32 % 39 % Revenue per ticket growth (7 )% (41 )% NM (48 )% (35 )% (10 )% NM (2 )% (12 )% 1 % Air revenue growth 3 % (56 )% NM (87 )% (80 )% (55 )% NM 128 % 68 % 50 %

