Exowatt Scales Executive Team to Meet AI’s Surging Energy Demand with Dispatchable Solar

With veterans from hyperscale data centers, advanced engineering, manufacturing and government affairs, Exowatt solidifies its leadership in powering the next generation of AI infrastructure.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exowatt, a next-generation renewable energy company, today announced four strategic executive appointments that underscore the company's commitment to delivering dispatchable energy at scale. The new hires bring deep expertise in advanced engineering, regulatory strategy, and hyperscale data center development for supporting Exowatt’s P3 technology.

To meet the constant power demands of artificial intelligence (AI), the Exowatt P3 converts solar energy into heat for long-duration storage and on-demand dispatch. This modular approach enables rapid-siting and co-location, providing data centers with a reliable, sustainable alternative to a constrained and overtaxed power grid.

Nic Bustamante joins as Chief Data Center Officer and will lead ExoRise, Exowatt's recently announced turnkey-powered land solution. With more than 25 years of global hyperscale data center development experience across over 100 markets, Bustamante brings expertise in development, operations, and scaling. His leadership background spans Corscale Data Centers, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Rackspace.

Bill Flood joins as Head of Engineering, bringing over 35 years of aerospace and advanced technology leadership to accelerate Exowatt’s manufacturing and deployment. Most recently Vice President of Space Vehicles at Moog Space and Defense Group, and former VP of Engineering, Advanced Technology and New Business Ventures at Moog Aircraft Group, Flood has extensive experience bringing complex technologies from ideation through production at scale. Prior to Moog, Flood held executive engineering roles at Yotta Energy, E-Space, Goodrich Aerospace (acquired by UTC), BAE Systems, Lockheed, Bell Textron, and Boeing.

Kalyan Bhamidi joins as Head of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, bringing over a decade of operational excellence in scaling breakthrough technologies at Apple, where he led OLED technology for devices and played a pivotal role in establishing the manufacturing supply chain for Vision Pro Display. Previously, Bhamidi championed lean manufacturing practices at Caterpillar Inc. that reduced costs and streamlined delivery timelines for global powertrain assemblies, while driving sustainability initiatives to decarbonize manufacturing footprints worldwide. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas and a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from UNC Charlotte.

Pierson Stoecklein has been appointed General Counsel & Head of Government Affairs, leveraging more than 15 years of experience navigating complex regulatory landscapes in energy, data centers, and critical infrastructure. Most recently Senior Corporate Counsel at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Stoecklein led global regulatory advocacy on issues including artificial intelligence, environmental policy, data center performance standards, product safety, and trade. Previously, as Head of Policy & Regulatory Counsel at Mainspring Energy, he secured a critical federal tax credit and multiple state incentives for the company's new power generation technology. Stoecklein also chaired the board for the national microgrid industry trade association. He started his career in public service with Senator Ron Wyden (OR) and held roles at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“As the demand for AI infrastructure outpaces the available power supply, Exowatt is scaling to fill the gap,” said Hannan Happi, CEO of Exowatt. “Nic, Bill, Kalyan and Pierson bring the seasoned leadership necessary to deploy our dispatchable solar technology at the speed the market requires.”

These appointments build on Exowatt’s leadership expansion over the past year, including Luis Martin, Growth & Strategic Initiatives Lead; Simon Shuham, Head of Product; and Vince Walker, Head of People & Talent, as the company scales to meet accelerating demand.

Exowatt is a next-generation renewable energy company providing modular energy solutions tailored for energy-intensive applications like data centers. Founded in 2023 by Hannan Happi and Atomic CEO Jack Abraham, Exowatt's mission is to make sustainable renewable energy always available and almost free. Exowatt is backed by a16z, Atomic, Felicis, and Sam Altman and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.exowatt.com.

