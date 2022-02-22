EXILE CONTENT STUDIO LAUNCHES MUSIC DIVISION LED BY SEASONED INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE JEREMY NORKIN; SIGNED CHICOCURLYHEAD AND BODINE

Exile Music to Provide Touring, Management, Recording, And Publishing Services

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exile Content Studio, the fastest growing media and entertainment company focused on the 550 million Spanish speakers worldwide, is launching Exile Music, a new division that will be led by President of Music Jeremy Norkin, it was announced today by Exile CEO Alejandro Uribe.

Exile Music will provide touring, management, recording and publishing services for talent globally. World renowned Colombian artist Fonseca is an investor and advisor of the new division. The division’s touring and management services are already up and running, with recording and publishing due to launch this year. Exile Music will also cross-pollinate with other divisions of Exile Content Studio on original compositions, syncs, and music-based on-screen content.

Uribe said, “We are proud to announce the expansion of Exile Content Studio with the creation of a new music division aimed at unlocking untapped commercial and artistic opportunities for new and established talent on the global stage, and welcome seasoned music industry exec Jeremy Norkin to head Exile Music.”

Norkin, named by Billboard Magazine as a “Latin Power Player,” most recently oversaw Latin American touring for UTA and spearheaded the agency’s Spanish-language recording artist signings, having been responsible for opening its Miami office in 2014. In addition, Exile has hired Santiago Duque, who served as a label manager at Rimas Entertainment and prior to that, Sony Music Entertainment, to oversee artist management for Exile Music, reporting to Norkin.

“In a very short time, Exile has proven to be a real force in the entertainment industry,” said Norkin. “Adding music is a natural progression with musical talent becoming their own brands and crossing artistic disciplines. At Exile Music we look to potentialize talent across their interests and opportunities.”

Under the management arm, Exile Music has signed Chicocurlyhead and Bodine.

Chicocurlyhead, a Panamanian-born rising star who transitions seamlessly between English and Spanish, brings a fresh blend of R&B, pop, and Atlanta-based hip hop/trap with a Latin soul. Exile will launch the first single “NO TE VAYAS” accompanied by his first-ever music video from his upcoming EP “DIADREAMER” on February 18, with the EP slated to launch April 1. Chico will deliver his first headline show at South by Southwest® (SXSW®) on March 15.

Dutch born, and raised in Puerto Rico, Bodine brings an exciting mixture of dark R&B beats, with the Latin vibe that her voice and roots bring to her music.

To date, Exile Music has signed a variety of artists on the touring side, including Hanson, who Exile Music has booked on a 16-city fall tour, their most expansive tour ever in Latin America; Cypress Hill; Kongos, booked at Festival Vaiven; Monogem; Nach; and Monsieur Perine, booked at Pulso GNP; Papa Roach, booked at Pa’l Norte 2022; Mariah Angeliq, booked at Pa’l Norte 2021, Tecate Emblema and La Solar; and Marc Segui, booked at Lollapalooza Argentina and Chile—his first-ever performances anywhere in the Americas.

Norkin and the Exile Music team will continue to invest heavily in current and new talent, and expand the division’s talent roster, while leveraging Exile’s ecosystem, expertise, and opportunities in the entertainment industry.

