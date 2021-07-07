Home Business Wire Executives from Cadence, SK hynix Join Si2 Board of Directors
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silicon Integration Initiative, a leading research and development joint venture providing standard interoperability solutions for semiconductor design tools, announced today the election of its board of directors for 2021-2022.

Joining the Si2 board for their first full terms are:

  • Aparna Dey, Senior Product Marketing Group Director, Cadence Design Systems
  • Do Chang-Ho, Vice President, Computer Aided Engineering Division, SK hynix

Re-elected board members are:

  • Richard Trihy, vice president, Design Enablement, GLOBALFOUNDRIES
  • Roger Carpenter, hardware engineer, Google
  • Leon Stok, vice president, Electronic Design Automation Technologies, IBM
  • Rahul Goyal, vice president, Intel Corp., director, R&D Strategic Enablement
  • Pankaj Kukkal, vice president, EDA, Emulation and Post-Silicon Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies
  • Jung Yun Choi, corporate vice president, Electronics Design Technology, Samsung Electronics
  • Juan C. Rey, vice president of engineering, Calibre, Siemens EDA
  • David DeMaria, corporate vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Market Intelligence, Synopsys
  • Keith Green, distinguished member of the technical staff, Texas Instruments

The board elected prior board member, John Lee, general manager and vice-president, Ansys, as an ex-officio board member. Lee will advise the board with regards to Si2’s long-term strategy for design-in-the-cloud, as well as for artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled design.

The Si2 board represents leading semiconductor manufacturers and foundries, fabless companies, and EDA software providers. Si2’s key programs include OpenAccess, a standard application programming interface and reference source code for the design database used by all major chip design software suppliers, and the Compact Model Coalition, which selects and supports industry-standard SPICE simulation models.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 provides standard interoperability solutions for semiconductor design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws.

