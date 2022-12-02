Executive Information Systems (“EIS”) and Zencos Join Forces

BETHESDA, MD & CARY, NC–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Executive Information Systems, LLC (“EIS”) today announced that an affiliate has acquired Zencos Consulting LLC (“Zencos”) in partnership with founders David Septoff and Benjamin Zenick who will retain an equity stake and continue to lead the business. Formed in 2001 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Zencos provides advanced analytics capabilities, cloud modernization and managed analytics service offerings as a trusted partner of SAS Institute, Inc. (“SAS”) in the commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, Latin American, Caribbean, and Australia and New Zealand.

“ This partnership is very exciting for both organizations,” said Charles Mathews, EIS’ President. “ We are combining EIS’ extensive knowledge and relationships connecting customers with powerful SAS software solutions, with Zencos’ technical prowess and relationships as the leading SAS services partner. The unique capabilities that Zencos has developed over the past 20 years are in high demand and will enable our customers to derive greater returns on their investments in the SAS analytics platform.”

David Septoff, Zencos’ President, said, “ We have known and admired EIS for more than 20 years. Their strategic position with SAS and deep, extensive customer relationships made them the right partner at the right time for our next phase of growth. EIS shares Zencos’ philosophy to provide premium client care while building partnership loyalty.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EIS

Since 1999, EIS has been the preferred provider for software solutions provided by SAS Institute, Inc., serving Public Sector organizations in the Federal, State and Local, and Educational agencies across the United States. EIS is headquartered in Bethesda, MD and is a portfolio company of CCP Capital Strategies, a private equity investment firm.



http://www.execinfosys.com/

https://www.ccpcap.com/

About Zencos

Zencos provides managed services and solutions for Financial, Government, Healthcare, Digital Media, Retail, and Utilities verticals using SAS’ advanced analytics platform. The company will continue to be headquartered in Cary, NC



https://www.zencos.com/

