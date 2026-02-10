Execution Is the New Competitive Edge: Why 79% of Supply Chain Leaders Are Betting on Real-Time Action Over Planning

New Infios research reveals that competitive advantage comes from connected, intelligent execution, not isolated systems and static planning

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supply chain execution has emerged as the defining battleground for competitive advantage, according to groundbreaking research released today by Infios, a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution. The Supply Chain Execution Readiness Report, based on a survey of 100 U.S.-based supply chain leaders, reveals that nearly eight in ten enterprises (79%) now view fast, dynamic execution—not planning or visibility alone—as their primary source of competitive differentiation in volatile markets.

This strategic shift is driving unprecedented investment: 59% of organizations plan to increase spending on supply chain execution solutions over the next 12 months, even as economic headwinds persist. The message is clear: connecting execution across order, warehouse and transportation operations is no longer operational infrastructure—it's strategic leverage.

Yet the research exposes a troubling paradox. While supply chain leaders recognize execution as their competitive edge, most organizations lack the fundamental capabilities to execute at speed.

The Execution Gap: Where Supply Chains Break Down

The Infios research documents systematic execution failures: 58% cite manual workflows as their biggest inefficiency, nearly half lack automation for daily tasks (46%) and only 20% have real-time visibility across operations.

Most remain trapped in reactive mode, relying on delayed information and manual firefighting. In fact, when asked to best describe their decision-making approach during a major supply chain disruption, only 6% of respondents say they use analytics and/or AI for automated, prescriptive responses, while the majority primarily react to events as they occur (51%) or use technology for predictive alerts and manual interventions (43%).

"Supply chains aren't struggling because leaders lack intent or investment," said Richard Stewart, Executive Vice President of Product and Industry Strategy at Infios. "They're struggling because execution environments were never designed to sense disruption, coordinate decisions and act in real time. When systems operate in silos, even minor delays quickly cascade into missed commitments and rising costs."

From Reactive to Autonomous: The Power of Intelligent Execution

Supply chain execution has evolved into a strategic capability that directly impacts resilience, customer experience and growth. Organizations that master execution can respond to disruptions in real time, synchronize decisions automatically across operations and transform volatility into competitive opportunities.

Yet a stark artificial intelligence (AI) execution gap persists: only 23% have implemented AI in select workflows across supply chain execution and 41% remain in pilot stages.

The Next Phase: Systems That Act, Not Just Record

The next wave of supply chain advantage won't come from more dashboards or visibility tools—it will come from connected execution environments that synchronize decisions and embed intelligence at the point of action.

"AI creates the most value when intelligence is directly connected to action," Stewart added. "The organizations that pull ahead will be those that move from systems that record activity to systems that act—automatically, intelligently and end to end."

The Execution Imperative

Execution capability is the new competitive divide. Organizations that fail to modernize—replacing manual workflows with intelligent automation and achieving real-time synchronization—will fall behind competitors who master dynamic execution. As supply chains face mounting pressure from customer expectations, cost volatility and operational complexity, the ability to execute with speed and precision will separate market leaders from followers.

To learn more about how to seize the opportunities revealed in today's supply chain landscape, download The Supply Chain Execution Readiness Report.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better—every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR.

