Executech Announces Acquisition of Flagstaff IT and Communications

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Executech, an award-winning managed IT services and cybersecurity provider, announced today the acquisition of Flagstaff Information Technology & Communications, LLC, a respected IT services provider based in Flagstaff, Arizona. Since 2007, Flagstaff IT has brought enterprise-quality IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the state of Arizona.

Brian Kelleher, President/CEO of Flagstaff IT, and all the company staff will join the Executech team. Brian will become the Vice President of Northern Arizona and Josh Mihoda will be the new General Manager of the Flagstaff office.

“We are excited to bring Brian and his team into the Executech family. I was impressed at the level of quality service and dedication the entire group at Flagstaff IT provides to their clients and employees. Like Executech, they have made high-level technical support available and accessible to small business owners in the Arizona region. We look forward to partnering with their team and supporting their clients with additional resources,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech.

The acquisition increases Executech’s geographical reach into Arizona by servicing clients in the Flagstaff and northern Arizona area. Executech already has a location and serves clients in Phoenix, Arizona through another acquisition. Flagstaff IT’s clients will receive the same service and partnership from the Flagstaff team that they have come to expect, with additional access to deeper technology and personnel resources.

“We are thrilled to join the Executech team and tap into the knowledge and resources that come with being part of a larger organization,” said Brian Kelleher, CEO of Flagstaff IT. “We are looking forward to the opportunities for growth and collaboration this partnership will bring to our employees and our clients.”

This acquisition is the seventh major acquisition by Executech, backed by Evergreen Services Group in the past 12 months. Executech and Evergreen continue to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Executech

Executech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.

Executech’s IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support and cybersecurity.

