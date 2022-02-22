Executech Announces Acquisition of California Computer Options

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Executech, an award-winning managed IT services and cybersecurity provider, announced today the acquisition of California Computer Options Inc., an established IT support firm based in Redlands, California. For 25 years, California Computer Options (CCO) has supported businesses with fast and friendly computer support to clients across Southern California.

Brad McDermith, CEO of California Computer Options Inc., and the rest of the team at CCO will remain in their current roles. CCO will continue to operate independently as a stand-alone brand with added support from Executech and its pool of technical resources across its subsidiaries.

“I am happy to welcome the California Computer Options team into the Executech family. The team at CCO is as dependable as they are friendly. Their technical expertise combined with their focus on high-quality professional services mirrors Executech’s mission and core values. We look forward to helping Brad and his team to grow in the years to come,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech.

California Computer Options’s team and clients will benefit from access to a broad range of IT, cybersecurity, and cloud expertise and tools. CCO’s clients will receive the same service and partnership they have come to expect for the past 25 years.

“We are excited to join the Executech group and collaborate with their team,” said Brad McDermith, CEO of California Computer Options Inc. “Through this partnership, we can provide more robust cybersecurity tools, cloud options, and broader geographical service to our local clients.”

This acquisition is the sixth major acquisition by Executech, backed by Evergreen Services Group in the past 12 months. Executech and Evergreen continue to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Executech

Executech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.

Executech’s IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support and cybersecurity. For more information on Executech’s unique approach, visit www.executech.com.

Contacts

Gary Arnold



marketing@executech.com