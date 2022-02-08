Execs Fear Hybrid Working “Inequality”

Assessments enable employers to base people decisions on real data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Questionmark–Business leaders are increasingly concerned that hybrid working may lead to unfair advantages for those traveling to the workplace. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, is calling on employers to make career development decisions based on real awareness of staff ability.

The pressure to offer hybrid working has increased following new research showing demand remains strong. Almost three quarters (72%) of workers said they will likely leave their job if they’re denied flexibility.1

The same study also reveals “proximity bias” is now the number one concern among executives. Without meaning to, leaders may unconsciously make decisions about promotions and career development that are biased toward the team members they physically work with most regularly. Some 41% of executives now say they are concerned about inequalities between remote and in-workplace employees — up from 33% from three months earlier.

To combat unfairness, employers must ensure that they have real data on the skills and abilities of their people. This enables them to make objective decisions on career development, promotions and team structures. The Questionmark report “Overcoming Bias and Building Diverse Business Success”, shows how leaders can use staff assessments to make informed people decisions.

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: “Hybrid working offers significant flexibility, but it must afford equal opportunities for job success and career progress. Staff assessments give employers real information on the skills and abilities of their people. This enables them to make decisions on career development, promotions and team structures based on real information. It prevents leaders being unduly biased toward the people they come face to face with most often.”

Read the Questionmark report: “Overcoming Bias and Building Diverse Business Success”.

Ends

Notes to editors

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark’s cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centres.

1 https://futureforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Future-Forum-Pulse-Report-January-2022.pdf

Contacts

US: Kristin Bernor, external relations: Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com +1 203.349.6438



UK: Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk +44 7734 251 496



Australia and New Zealand: Chelsea Dowd: chelsea.dowd@questionmark.com +61 2 8073 0527