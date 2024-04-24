Exclusive Selections to Prepare for Summer: April Offers of Tineco

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In April, Tineco provides a series of exclusive offers on Amazon for selected floor washer models, capable of helping its users to effectively clean the surfaces of the house in view of the beautiful season!









TINECO FLOOR ONE S5

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is an intelligent floor washer that offers the possibility of easily and quickly removing any type of dirt on the floor, both wet and dry.

The FLOOR ONE S5 is easy to handle, has a flexible head design, weighs 4.5 kg and has an ergonomic handle. Worth underlining is that the device is equipped with iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology which eliminates any cleaning problems by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues. It has a battery life of 35 minutes, and two water tanks are equipped, one dedicated to dirty water and one for clean water. Finally, it monitors cleaning performance with the integrated voice assistant and the Tineco App, which provide maintenance reminders and cleaning reports.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from 29 April to 5 May at a price of €329 (starting price: €389)

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Combo

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Combo goes from vacuum cleaner to floor cleaner in just a few seconds. It has included various accessories in the set that allow you to adapt the device to different areas and surfaces. Thanks to Tineco iLoop™ smart sensor technology, it detects the type of dirt and consequently adapts the suction and cleaning power, winning against even the stubbornest stains. What’s more, the MHCBS™ technology recycles water and washes the internal brushes constantly.

It is a smart device equipped with a display that provides visual indications and voice reminders to simplify use. The extended battery life allows you not to interrupt cleaning, meanwhile, the ZeroTangle brush prevents lumps of dust, hair and animal hair, so that it is easier to do the cleaning. Finally, it is equipped with a self-cleaning system capable of washing and drying the brushes.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is available on Amazon from 29 April to 5 May at a price of 749 euros (starting price: 899 euros)

TINECO iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

This floor cleaner is the latest addition to the iFLOOR line, capable of vacuuming and washing in a single pass, and stands out from its predecessors for a longer autonomy (up to 35 minutes) and a double tank system, 30% larger compared to Tineco iFLOOR 3 Series, composed of an 800ml container for clean water and a 720ml container for dirty water.

Plus, the brush can reach tight spaces, ensuring precise cleaning along edges and in corners that are only 0.20 inches wide.

TINECO iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete is available from 22 April to 28 April on Amazon at a price of 249 euros (original price: 299 euros).

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

Contacts

silvia.shi@tineco.com