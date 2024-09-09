Exchange Solutions Welcomes Industry Veteran Darren Thompson to Lead Partnerships Strategy

BOSTON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerobsession—Exchange Solutions, a leading provider of loyalty and customer engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Thompson as Senior Director of Partnerships. Thompson brings over two decades of experience in the loyalty industry, having held key roles at several prominent organizations in both retail and financial services. This strategic acquisition aligns with Exchange Solutions’ commitment to innovation and meeting evolving market demands.









Thompson will lead Exchange Solutions’ partnerships strategy, aiming to enhance and expand collaboration with industry leaders such as Blackhawk Network (BHN), CataBoom, Optimove, SheerID, Snowflake, and The Coupon Bureau. His expertise will play a critical role in expanding Exchange Solutions’ market footprint and delivering value-added services to its clients. This strategic initiative is set to drive new growth opportunities and strengthen market position.

“Darren’s experience and deep understanding of the customer engagement & loyalty landscape make him the ideal leader to drive our partnership strategy forward,” said Heather Daw, Vice President and Head of Client Success at Exchange Solutions. “Partnerships are key to our growth strategy at Exchange Solutions. Darren will help us identify and collaborate with exceptional partners – an integral step towards further product innovation and delivering value to our customers.

Thompson’s appointment marks the next phase in Exchange Solutions’ journey to revolutionize the loyalty space, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of market trends and customer expectations. Under his leadership, the partnerships strategy will focus on creating meaningful alliances that drive innovation and deliver enhanced solutions to meet the dynamic needs of the market.

“I am excited to join Exchange Solutions at such a pivotal time,” said Thompson. “The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the loyalty industry is inspiring. I look forward to working closely with Heather and the entire team to develop partnerships that will fuel our next chapter of growth.”

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based loyalty platform management company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to B2C and B2B businesses, enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their customers. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various industries in the US and Canada. Current clients include retailers such as Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., McKesson, Indochino, Suncor and Bealls.

