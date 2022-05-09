Home Business Wire Exchange Solutions and Fiserv Advance Consumer Loyalty and Engagement Capabilities for Large...
Exchange Solutions and Fiserv Advance Consumer Loyalty and Engagement Capabilities for Large Enterprises

BOSTON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced a new relationship with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to streamline how large retailers pair consumer engagement, loyalty and other value-added solutions with their payments technology. By working with Exchange Solutions, Fiserv merchant clients will have access to innovative value-added solutions that help increase consumer engagement, brand loyalty, revenue and profitability.

Mike Hughes, Exchange Solutions’ CEO shared his perspective on this partnership’s potential. “Exchange Solutions’ goal is to make every interaction between consumers and retailers meaningful and memorable. We enable retailers to build unique one-to-one relationships with their consumers with our suite of loyalty and personalized offers products that are unlike any in the market. The past few years we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for advanced loyalty and consumer engagement solutions. Collaborating with Fiserv on our innovative approach to optimizing the exchange of value between a retailer and their consumers fits this need well. We are excited to showcase our first-class approach to consumer engagement and look forward to collective success working with the Fiserv team.”

Exchange Solutions’ entire cloud-based portfolio of SaaS products includes:

  • ES Loyalty: 2 support models available
    • Comprehensive, fully featured loyalty program with supporting loyalty services, such as strategy development and analytics insights
    • Promo Enhance: An advanced targeting and personalization engine for loyalty promotions, without needing to replace an existing loyalty platform provider
  • ES Loyalty Boost: Automated, personalized offers that turbocharge loyalty program performance
  • ES Engage: Personalized offers for digital consumers, optimized based on real-time purchase intent

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Rexall, Sobeys/Safeway, Lowe’s, Kent Building Supplies (a J.D. Irving company), Harry Rosen and Indochino.

