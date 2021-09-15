Excella Awarded Navy SeaPort Next Generation IDIQ

Excella to provide cybersecurity, infrastructure and application development support

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, was awarded a prime position on U.S. Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation (Seaport-NxG) multiple-award contract.

Prior to this award, Excella was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to research the use of DevSecOps practices and technologies with Naval Control Systems (NCS). Work under SBIR will automate and streamline capabilities while reducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Excella will continue to support the Navy by bringing the benefits of Agile and DevSecOps services to Seaport-NxG.

Modernized IT systems are crucial in ensuring the warfighter is empowered to meet the Navy’s mission of maintaining freedom of the seas. Excella will bring its nearly two decades of experience in modernizing IT systems to address the Navy’s technology challenges through agile software development, AI and cybersecurity.

“The U.S. Navy is making impressive progress solving transformational challenges and modernizing its approach to IT,” said Jeff Gallimore, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Excella. “As an innovation partner, Excella can equip the Navy to be combat-ready and ensure mission success through IT. As a part of SeaPort Next Generation, we will bring the benefits of agile and DevSecOps services to our Naval forces.”

SeaPort-NxG will allow the Navy to continue modernizing its technology systems through innovative services including application and infrastructure development. The contract has a 2.5-year base period and an ordering period of five years, with a remaining ceiling value of $7.5 billion. The IDIQ is the Navy’s key contract vehicle for acquiring support services in 23 separate areas that include engineering, financial management, and program management

“At Excella, we prioritize helping agencies address their biggest IT challenges through agile technology, AI and beyond. Supporting the Navy through this vehicle will help incite end-to-end confidence in the Navy’s technological capabilities,” said Sarath Ravella, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Excella. “Excella’s agile approach will accelerate speed to capability for the warfighter.”

Excella has successfully led agile and DevSecOps Transformations, legacy IT system modernizations, and AI solution delivery to federal agencies across the government. To learn more about Excella’s offerings for government, please visit: https://www.excella.com/markets/federal

