Excella Awarded Digital Innovation and Development (DID(it)) II Contract with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, has been awarded the Digital Innovation and Development (DID(it)) II contract to support the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Excella has supported the USCIS mission for over six years. Through the DID(it) contract, valued at $116.6 million over five years, Excella will provide Agile and modern software delivery capabilities to develop and deploy secure critical services that impact citizens and internal government users.

USCIS oversees lawful immigration to the United States and is comprised of over 19,000 government employees and contractors working at more than 200 offices across the world.

Excella will play a key role in the agency’s digital transformation to modernize existing applications and systems through Agile software delivery practices and user-centered design. These systems will improve user experience to streamline immigration benefits and services and make adjudication more efficient.

“Excella is honored for the opportunity to continue supporting USCIS in safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s lawful immigration system,” said Sarath Ravella, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Excella. “Excella’s Agile and DevSecOps expertise coupled with our USCIS mission experience will accelerate these modernization and innovation efforts.”

Excella has nearly two decades of experience successfully leading Agile transformations and modernizing legacy systems across federal government agencies.

