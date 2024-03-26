ExaGrid Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program chosen due to its commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals. ExaGrid sits behind 25+ backup applications and utilities as the backup storage and provides the highest performance for backup and recovery, the best scalability, the only non-network-facing tiered air gap for ransomware recovery, and includes data deduplication to reduce the storage footprint and cost.









The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

ExaGrid offers many innovations in its ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program, including:

No inventory required

No milestones or commitments required

Deal registration for resellers who bring opportunities to ExaGrid to protect margin

SPIF programs for reseller sales reps and solutions architects

Meeting Maker bonuses for customer prospect meetings

ExaGrid co-sells with its own sales force including technical field systems engineers

ExaGrid performs all customer support and the resellers gain all future orders for appliance and maintenance and support renewals

“ We are honored that ExaGrid’s Reseller Partner Program has been awarded a 5-Star Rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “ ExaGrid has the strongest and most unique reseller program in the industry which has been designed to exceed our partners’ expectations. Backup storage is a huge market and it’s growing, and we look forward to working with new partners in 2024 and for continued success with our current partners worldwide. Our goal is to help our partners provide a product to their customers that solves problems that they face with backup storage and a product that just works and is incredibly well-supported. When we work together, everyone wins,” he said.

“ Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “ This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

