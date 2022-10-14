Exabeam Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management for the Fourth Time in a Row

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced it has again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Exabeam has been recognized as a Leader in the report for the fourth consecutive time since 2018. To download a complimentary copy of the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report, click here.

“We believe this recognition by Gartner validates what we hear from our customers, that Exabeam behavioral analytics and automation help them deliver exceptional threat detection, investigation, and response to tackle the most elusive threats. We are proud to be recognized for the fourth time in a row as a Leader on the Gartner SIEM Magic Quadrant. We believe this is an incredible recognition, and we are even more excited about what’s to come as we continue to focus on game-changing innovation,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President, Exabeam.

As per Gartner, “Leaders provide products that are a strong functional match for the market’s general requirements. These vendors have been the most successful at building an installed base and revenue stream in the SIEM market. In addition to providing technology that is a good match for current customer requirements, Leaders show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. They typically have a relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth and receive positive customer feedback about their SIEM capabilities and related service and support.”

Exabeam modernizes today’s security operations centers (SOCs) with industry-leading advanced analytics and by automating the entire threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflow, accelerating the time it takes to conduct investigations and resolve security incidents. Taking investigations to a new level, the company has a patented feature that creates timelines that automatically construct security incidents while attributing risk, eliminating tedious, manual investigative work that often leads to incomplete outcomes.

For more information on Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR, please visit: https://www.exabeam.com/product/. For more information on UEBA, please visit: https://www.exabeam.com/ueba/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, 2022 by Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, 10 October 2022

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users, and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks, or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Allyson Stinchfield



Exabeam



ally@exabeam.com

Touchdown PR for Exabeam



Alyssa Pallotti



512-599-4015



exabeam@touchdownpr.com