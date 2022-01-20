Exabeam Chosen as a Core Defense Layer of Deloitte’s Managed Extended Detection and Response Suite

Exabeam Advanced Analytics solution selected for ability to deliver military-grade threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) power to cut off adversaries

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced that it has been chosen by Deloitte to help operationalize Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte in an expansion of the existing Exabeam-Deloitte alliance.

MXDR by Deloitte is a suite of managed security services and solutions for cyber threat detection and response that aims to help organizations address growing threat complexity, simplify cybersecurity total cost of ownership, and achieve meaningful and measurable cyber resiliency outcomes.

“Exabeam is hands-down the leading user behavior analytics solution focused on the security market. Our cybersecurity and automation capabilities will help Deloitte clients quickly and more effectively detect, investigate, and respond to the increasingly dangerous approaches of global adversaries,” said Exabeam President Ralph Pisani. “We look forward to helping Deloitte clients as they leverage our open API environment and strengthen their security programs via tailored use of MXDR by Deloitte.”

Exabeam’s security-focused user behavior analytics and automation capabilities will be integrated into MXDR by Deloitte to provide military-grade insider threat and incident response capabilities.

Exabeam modernizes today’s security operations centers (SOCs) by automating the entire threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) workflow for security teams, greatly accelerating the time it takes to conduct deep investigations and resolve security incidents across their organizations.

“We asked Exabeam to be part of MXDR by Deloitte because we want our clients to be confident that they can more quickly detect and remediate anomalous — possibly adversarial — activity permeating their networks,” said Curt Aubley, MXDR by Deloitte leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “We’re passionate about helping Deloitte clients drive better business and cybersecurity outcomes to help future-proof their evolving security strategies.”

An evolution of existing services and solutions by Deloitte with more advanced technologies including extended detection and response (XDR), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, MXDR by Deloitte is delivered 24x7x365 by security operations centers both in the U.S. and globally using FedRAMP-authorized and commercially-available capabilities. Suite modules provide advanced and proactive analytics to perform more in-depth detection combined with continuous response, including: prevention, detection, and remediation for endpoints; cloud security workloads; Zero Trust identity management systems; insider threat, proactive hunting, intelligence, attack surface and vulnerability management; and unified log and analytics management.

In 2021, Exabeam was named one of the world’s fastest growing technology companies in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, was featured in Inc.’s first annual Best-Led Companies list and 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, and won the 2021 CISO Choice Award in Network Security. Also, for the third consecutive time, Exabeam is a Leader in the Gartner MQ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ in the SIEM category for its Exabeam Fusion product line.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

