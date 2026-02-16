Exa Capital Acquires StaffReady

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exa Capital, a strategic long-term operator that buys and holds enterprise software companies forever, is proud to announce the acquisition of StaffReady, a leading SaaS platform for clinical workforce management in healthcare.

Founded in 1995 and cloud-native since 2002, StaffReady delivers a mission-critical platform purpose-built for managing clinical workforces across multiple healthcare industries. The StaffReady platform supports hospital ancillary departments such as laboratories, pharmacies, PT, rehab and support services as well as standalone bioscience, pharmaceutical and commercial lab test design corporations. The platform enables healthcare organizations to streamline compliance, staff scheduling, inspection preparation and workforce readiness, ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time.

The acquisition reinforces Exa Capital’s presence in healthcare technology and expands its portfolio into the space of clinical workforce, where efficiency, compliance, and patient safety intersect.

“StaffReady has built a platform that sits at the core of clinical workforce operations,” said Mike Knebel, Portfolio Manager at Exa Capital. “Their deep understanding of compliance, scheduling, and inspection readiness reflects years of thoughtful execution. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team to strengthen operations, support product innovation, and help scale the business responsibly over the long term.”

“Joining Exa Capital represents an exciting next chapter for StaffReady,” said John Janzen, Founder and CTO at StaffReady. “For nearly three decades, our focus has been on helping healthcare teams address some of their toughest operational challenges related to staff scheduling, compliance and inspection readiness. With Exa’s strategic and operational support, we’re positioned to scale our impact while continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication they expect.”

StaffReady will continue to operate independently under Exa Capital’s decentralized model. The existing leadership team will remain in place while leveraging Exa Capital’s strategic resources and operational expertise to support long-term, sustainable growth.

About Exa Capital

Founded in 2020, Exa Capital focuses on a buy-and-hold strategy for enterprise software companies. Exa Capital’s permanent hold model aligns with founders’ vision of legacy protection and the long-term sustainable growth of their businesses.

