Ex Whoop CFO joins Fi Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fi, the pioneer in connected tech for dogs and dog parents, is delighted to welcome Tricia Gugler to its Board of Directors. Tricia, a seasoned finance executive with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, brings a robust background in operational and strategic finance to Fi’s leadership team.





Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi, stated, “ We are thrilled to have Tricia join our board. Her extensive leadership experience in the consumer technology space makes her a strong addition to the team.”

Founded in 2019 with the world’s most innovative GPS dog collar, Fi’s focus on best-in-class location tracking unleashed a new paradigm for understanding our dogs. Leveraging next-generation hardware and software, Fi’s platform helps dog parents keep them safe with live, always-on tracking and keep them healthy with activity monitoring. With its data-driven behavioral insights, like personalized exercise and sleep recommendations, Fi is ushering in a new future of dog parenting.

“ As a dog owner myself, I’m passionate about Fi’s mission to leverage technology for canine well-being,” said Tricia Gugler. “ Fi offers a comprehensive solution, keeping my dogs safe with live tracking and providing valuable information about their sleep and activity levels to help them stay healthy. I’m honored to join this innovative team and look forward to contributing to their mission.”

Fi builds cutting-edge technology that keeps dogs safer, happier, and healthier. Starting in 2019 with its innovative GPS smart collar, Fi has delivered unparalleled peace of mind while saving thousands of dogs’ lives. Fi’s robust platform helps dog parents better understand and monitor the health and behavior of their dogs. Using their data and machine learning to translate what they do into insights that help our best friends live their best lives. Unleash the power of Fi’s connected collar and platform at tryfi.com.

