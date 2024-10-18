EVPassport CEO Hooman Shahidi Serves as Global Innovation Chair for the 2024 Meridian Summit and Ball in Washington, D.C.

The Energy Transition Innovator To Join Leaders at the Intersection of Business and Geopolitics in the Nation’s Capital to Celebrate Diplomacy and Discuss Shaping Geopolitical Futures

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#meridiansummit–On behalf of EVPassport, a global EV charging network, Co-founder and CEO Hooman Shahidi has the honor of serving as Global Innovation Chair at the 13th Annual Meridian Global Leadership Summit and 56th Annual Meridian Ball taking place on Friday, October 18th, in Washington, D.C. During the Summit, Shahidi will participate as a speaker on two separate occasions, covering specific topics that explore the day’s theme of Shaping Geopolitical Futures.





As global dynamics evolve, the future relies on leaders from the private and public sectors who can navigate an increasingly complex environment and drive positive change. The annual Meridian Global Leadership Summit is the leading convening of diplomatic, business, and policy leaders in a nonpartisan forum to exchange ideas and collaborate on solutions to today’s most pressing global challenges and opportunities. Shahidi and EVPassport were invited to serve as Global Innovation Chair by the Meridian International Center and recognized for their leadership and mission in alignment with Meridian’s core values.

“Innovation is evolving in a new medium, bridging the gap between policy, profit, and impact,” said Shahidi. “Now more than ever, the future depends on leaders from both private and public sectors to step up and work together to help drive positive global change. It is an honor to serve as this year’s Global Innovation Chair and be recognized by [Meridian CEO] Ambassador Stuart Holliday and the Meridan team for our leadership and mission to strengthen the connective tissue between public and private partnerships in a way that breeds innovation. Meridian truly understands the integral role that corporate diplomacy plays in shaping our future, and I have personally been a longtime supporter of the team’s work.”

The 2024 Meridian Summit will showcase the world’s most influential business, government, and political decision-makers for insights into the state of the geopolitical landscape. Shahidi will be joined on the main stage by Eric Gertler, Executive Chairman and CEO of U.S. News & World Report; H.E. Lui Tuck Yew, Ambassador, Embassy of Singapore; and H.E. Svanhildur Hólm Valsdóttir, Ambassador, Embassy of Iceland for a panel discussion on the power of strategic alliances across private equity, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and other financial institutions as a tool for building resilient, inclusive economies in the 21st century.

Collaborative Investment for Growth

Panel Discussion: 11:40 AM-12:05 PM ET | Main Stage

In addition, Shahidi will host an invite-only conversation that explores how the intersection of semiconductor supply chains and geopolitics is reshaping the landscape of several key global industries like electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and telecommunications.

The Global Stakes of Semiconductor Supply Chains

Catalyst Conversation: 10:40 AM-11:00 AM ET | The Library (3rd Floor)

Earlier this week, Shahidi and EVPassport Co-founder and CTO, Aaron Fisher, took the stage at the Toronto Global Forum hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) for a joint discussion around mobility and investing in a sustainable tomorrow.

About EVPassport LLC

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like Twitter, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

