Home Business Wire Evonetix Appoints Paul Beastall as Chair of Board of Directors
Business Wire

Evonetix Appoints Paul Beastall as Chair of Board of Directors

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVONETIX LTD (‘Evonetix’), the synthetic biology company bringing semiconductor technology to DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Paul Beastall as Chair of the Board of Directors. Paul was previously a Non-Executive Director at Evonetix, having joined the Board in 2020. His new appointment to Chair will see him take a more involved role in guiding product development strategy. This announcement follows the Company’s recent patent grant for technology enabling thermally-controlled DNA synthesis.

Paul has over 20 years’ experience in product development, global industrial and consumer markets, and strategic consultancy, previously holding senior positions at start-ups, large corporations, government, and consultancy businesses. His most recent role was Strategy Director at Cambridge Consultants, where he worked with the executive team to develop business strategy and partnerships, before joining Evonetix as Non-Executive Chair.

Paul holds a master’s degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of York and is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Paul Beastall, Chair of Board of Directors at Evonetix, said: “Evonetix’s integrated desktop platform will be pivotal to the evolution of synthetic biology. The Company’s radical approach to gene synthesis enables the large-scale assembly of high fidelity gene-length DNA. Having been involved with Evonetix since June 2020, I have witnessed first-hand the technical milestones being achieved by the team. I can see the potential impact that the Company’s technology will have, and I am delighted to increase my involvement.”

Matt Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Evonetix, commented: “Paul’s experience as Strategy Director and specialism in the commercialisation of innovative technologies make him a key asset to our Board. With Paul’s guidance, we will continue to develop our gene assembly technologies and transform the accessibility and usage of DNA synthesis. I look forward to working with him in his new position as we enter the next stages of product development.”

For more information about Evonetix, please visit: www.evonetix.com.

Contacts

Lorna Cuddon

Zyme Communications

Tel: +44(0)7811996942

Email: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com

Articoli correlati

Options Achieve VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the achievement...
Continua a leggere

Build Trust and Collaboration Around Data to Avoid Climate Disaster, Says New Bright Initiative Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
‘Unlocking Net Zero’ whitepaper from the Bright Initiative released to start campaign following Earth Day Warns the full potential of...
Continua a leggere

Nexio Partners With Chargebacks911 to Protect and Defend Merchants Against Chargebacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
OREM, UT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A leader in payment orchestration, Nexio today announces that it has partnered with Chargebacks911 – the leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Options Achieve VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC

Business Wire