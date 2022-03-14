Home Business Wire Evolv Technology Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Evolv Technology Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Company Issues Outlook for 2022  

  • Q4 Total Contract Value (“TCV”)1 of $17.9 million, up 201% year-over-year
  • Q4 Revenue of $6.8 million, up 236% year-over-year
  • Full Year TCV1 of $53.8 million, up 148% year-over-year
  • Full Year Revenue of $23.7 million, up 395% year-over-year

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EVLV–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 20212 and issued its business outlook for 2022.

“We’re pleased to be reporting strong fourth quarter results highlighted by a record number of new customers across our key vertical markets, the launch of several demand-driven offerings, and continuing momentum with our channel-centric go to market strategy,” said Peter George, Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “Looking ahead to 2022, we plan to continue focusing on the opportunities we see to leverage our solutions to democratize security for facilities and venues in all of our target markets. We believe we enter the new year well-positioned and highly motivated to extend our leadership position in the rapidly growing market for AI-based weapons detection.”

Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, an increase of 236% compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total Contract Value (“TCV”)1 of orders booked for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17.9 million, an increase of 201% compared to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)3 was $12.9 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 220% compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $9.6 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $307.5 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Results for 2021

Total revenue in 2021 was $23.7 million, an increase of 395% compared to $4.8 million in 2020. TCV of orders booked in 2021 was $53.8 million, an increase of 148% compared to $21.7 million in 2020. Net loss in 2021 was $10.9 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $27.4 million, or $3.07 per basic and diluted share, in 2020.

Company Issues Outlook for 2022

The Company today issued its business outlook for 2022. The Company’s outlook is based on the current indications for its business, which may change at any time.

Estimate

(In Millions)

2021

Actual

2022

Business Outlook

Total Revenue

$23.7

$29-$31

Annual Recurring Revenue3 at 12/31

$12.9

$27-$28

Operating Expenses

$60.7

$94-$96

Operating Loss

($54.0)

($82-$84)

Adjusted EBITDA4

n/m

($65-$67)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$307.5

$220-$230

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

The Company’s management team plans to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the financial results as well as management’s outlook for the business and other matters. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.844.867.6169 and using access code 1400696. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.409.207.6975 and using access code 1400696. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing +1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 1987557 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is the global leader in weapons detection security screening. Our mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. This enhances the visitor experience and improves weapons detection. We give sports fans, theme park visitors, concert goers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Our security system, delivered as a SaaS-based offering, has scanned more than 200 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in the United States, and our technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

1 We define Total Contract Value, or TCV, of orders booked as the total value of the contract over the specified term. Our calculation of TCV is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases). TCV should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of TCV may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

2 Amounts herein pertaining to December 31, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release. More information on our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 will be provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3 We define Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, as subscription revenue and the recurring service revenue related to purchase subscriptions for the final month of the quarter normalized to a one-year period. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

4 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this press release, the Company’s adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin exclude one-time items and depreciation and amortization which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of contribution margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and other expense. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company’s financial and operational performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements involve the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, future financial results, plans, objectives, and business. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and the Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation expectations regarding the Company’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures; the Company’s history of losses and lack of profitability; the Company’s reliance on third party contract manufacturing; the rate of innovation required to maintain competitiveness in the markets in which the Company competes; the competitiveness of the market in which the Company competes; the ability for the Company to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce the Company’s intellectual property rights; the concentration of the Company’s revenues on a single solution; the Company’s ability to timely design, produce and launch its solutions, the Company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the limited liquidity and trading of the Company’s securities; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; operational risk; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, vaccine roll-out efforts, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on the Company’s business operations, as well as the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on resources; and the risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 3, 2021, and in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

3,618

 

$

857

 

$

13,917

 

$

1,279

 

Subscription revenue

 

2,737

 

 

894

 

 

7,855

 

 

2,637

 

Service revenue

 

491

 

 

284

 

 

1,920

 

 

869

 

Total revenue

 

6,846

 

 

2,035

 

 

23,692

 

 

4,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

 

5,234

 

 

816

 

 

12,471

 

 

1,177

 

Subscription revenue

 

1,102

 

 

632

 

 

3,644

 

 

1,824

 

Service revenue

 

204

 

 

119

 

 

936

 

 

495

 

Total cost of revenue

 

6,540

 

 

1,567

 

 

17,051

 

 

3,496

 

Gross profit

 

306

 

 

468

 

 

6,641

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

3,086

 

 

5,081

 

 

11,416

 

 

15,710

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,120

 

 

2,260

 

 

27,404

 

 

7,365

 

General and administrative

 

8,851

 

 

2,434

 

 

20,013

 

 

5,110

 

Loss from impairment of leased equipment

 

213

 

 

 

 

1,869

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

22,270

 

 

9,775

 

 

60,702

 

 

28,185

 

Loss from operations

 

(21,964)

 

 

(9,307)

 

 

(54,061)

 

 

(26,896)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense

 

(55)

 

 

(223)

 

 

(6,712)

 

 

(430)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(66)

 

 

(12,685)

 

 

(66)

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

 

 

 

(1,745)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

14,394

 

 

 

 

46,212

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability

 

688

 

 

 

 

6,406

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

9,454

 

 

 

 

12,606

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

(879)

 

 

 

Total other income (expense)

$

24,481

 

$

(289)

 

$

43,203

 

$

(496)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

$

2,517

 

$

(9,596)

 

$

(10,858)

 

$

(27,392)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted

$

0.02

 

$

(1.06)

 

$

(0.15)

 

$

(3.07)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding – basic

 

142,403,779

 

 

9,044,968

 

 

71,662,694

 

 

8,932,404

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding – diluted

 

161,906,393

 

 

9,044,968

 

 

71,662,694

 

 

8,932,404

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

307,492

 

 

$

4,704

 

Restricted Cash

 

400

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

6,477

 

 

 

1,401

 

Inventory

 

5,140

 

 

 

2,742

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

14,151

 

 

 

1,462

 

Total current assets

 

333,660

 

 

 

10,309

 

Commission asset, noncurrent

 

3,719

 

 

 

1,730

 

Property and equipment, net

 

21,592

 

 

 

9,316

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

275

 

 

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

3,819

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

363,065

 

 

$

21,355

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,363

 

 

$

4,437

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

9,183

 

 

 

3,727

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

6,690

 

 

 

3,717

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

135

 

 

 

238

 

Total current liabilities

 

24,371

 

 

 

12,119

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

2,475

 

 

 

480

 

Noncurrent portion of deferred rent

 

333

 

 

 

 

Common stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

1

 

Public warrant liability

 

11,030

 

 

 

 

Derivative liability

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Contingent earn-out liability

 

20,809

 

 

 

 

Contingently issuable common stock liability

 

5,264

 

 

 

 

Financing obligation, noncurrent

 

 

 

 

132

 

Long-term debt, noncurrent

 

7,945

 

 

 

16,432

 

Total liabilities

 

72,227

 

 

 

30,164

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

75,877

 

Common stock

 

14

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

395,563

 

 

 

9,194

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(104,739

)

 

 

(93,881

)

Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)

 

290,838

 

 

 

(84,686

)

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

363,065

 

 

$

21,355

 

 

 

 

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(10,858

)

 

$

(27,392

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,895

 

 

 

1,065

 

Write-off of inventory

 

2,041

 

 

 

 

Loss from impairment of leased equipment

 

1,869

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

617

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

8,511

 

 

 

662

 

Noncash interest expense

 

5,245

 

 

 

25

 

Provision recorded for allowance for doubtful accounts

 

(13

)

 

 

47

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

12,685

 

 

 

66

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

1,745

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

879

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

 

(46,212

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock

 

(6,406

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of public warrant liability

 

(12,606

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(29,673

)

 

 

2,273

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(69,281

)

 

 

(23,254

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,057

)

 

 

(6,609

)

Development of internal-use software

 

(1,028

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(5,085

)

 

 

(6,609

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series B-1 convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

2,994

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

915

 

 

 

442

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from the PIPE Investment

 

300,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the closing of the Merger

 

84,945

 

 

 

 

Payment of offering costs from the closing of the Merger and PIPE Investment

 

(34,132

)

 

 

 

Repayment of financing obligations

 

(359

)

 

 

(244

)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

31,882

 

 

 

22,438

 

Repayment of principal on long term debt

 

(5,422

)

 

 

(8,404

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

377,829

 

 

 

17,226

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

303,463

 

 

 

(12,637

)

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

4,704

 

 

 

17,341

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

308,167

 

 

$

4,704

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

860

 

 

$

405

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF 2022 NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

 

High

 

Low

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$ (83,000)

 

$ (85,000)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,000

 

6,000

Stock-based compensation

11,000

 

11,000

Other expense

1,000

 

1,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (65,000)

 

$ (67,000)

 

 

 

 

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

SUMMARY OF KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

New customers

 

6

 

13

 

21

 

23

 

27

Total contract value of orders booked

$

5,956

$

8,424

$

10,476

$

16,995

$

17,916

Annual recurring revenue

$

4,034

$

5,424

$

7,423

$

9,932

$

12,907

Remaining performance obligation

$

13,381

$

17,658

$

24,930

$

34,152

$

40,160

Contract value for units in backlog

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

$

10,599

Net additions

 

32

 

64

 

113

 

176

 

136

Ending deployed units

 

214

 

278

 

391

 

567

 

703

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Brian Norris

Vice President of Investor Relations

bnorris@evolvtechnology.com

Public Relations:

Fitz Barth

Director of Communications

fbarth@evolvtechnology.com

 

