Evolv Technology Makes Security Smarter and More Proactive to Safely Reopen Venues

State-of-the-art weapons detection technology advances security screening to a new standard, providing remote management and actionable insights on-demand

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced further advancements to Evolv Insights™, the company’s powerful SaaS-based analytics dashboard that provides security and operations professionals the ability to comprehensively review, analyze and collect valuable data on-demand from the Evolv Express® system to prevent mass casualties.

With vaccination rates continuing to increase, more venues are welcoming guests back in a safe and responsible way. Rising levels of gun violence, along with social unrest fueled by the global COVID-19 pandemic, have simultaneously increased guests’ unease while attending public venues. Evolv Insights helps venues keep their guests safe by providing on-demand insights to security experts to provide that all entry points are secure and visitors are flowing through without queueing up in long lines, creating security threats. Venue operations experts can also use the insights to improve their visitors’ experience.

Security solutions have long been considered sunk costs to executives. Smart venues are using cutting edge technology from Evolv to drive value back to the venue, while keeping it more secure. Venue operations can now rely on the expertise of security professionals and the insights they gather in decision-making, from venue staffing decisions to traffic management and monitoring decisions, to the retail and concessions offerings that make for a great visitor experience. Evolv Insights empowers security-led venue operations by helping to explore and compare data such as visitor arrival curves, system performance, alarm statistics, detection settings, threat category analysis, and event specific statistics.

“The venues and workplaces that are welcoming guests and employees back responsibly are putting safety and security at the forefront of that initiative, and Evolv Insights provides the data and insights necessary to provide the safest possible experience,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv. “The ability to be proactive, continuously improve, and even predict security requirements for a venue to avoid future risks and provide a better guest experience is what security and venue operations are lacking. We are happy to continue to advance the digital threshold to fill that void.”

“With the improved Threat Tagging workflow on the tablets, our guards will be able to tag alerts more accurately and efficiently,” said Michael Van Tubbergen, Security Operations Manager, Four Winds Casino. “The new Alert Category Analysis dashboard gives us detailed visibility into what threat items are being detected and allows us to provide easy, accurate reporting to our security, operations, and leadership teams.”

“As we look down the road – I want to make sure there is no operator complacency. It’s quality assurance and quality control. The ‘What If’ analysis gives me that ability,” said Kevin Wilkes, Chief Security Officer, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Insights Analytics helps us better understand the shows, our customers, and the users of our space. I could take that data and demonstrate to leadership the required posture – that Broadway, operas, and kids performances do not all require the same levels of security and staffing”

The enhancements to Evolv Insights offer security and operational analytics that make venues smarter. Venue leadership can get the data they need on-the-go to optimize security, staffing, traffic flow, and resource use. Data-driven decisions with Evolv Insights boost operational efficiencies and improve the guest experience while maintaining a high degree of venue safety in the following ways:

On-demand : Understanding what your security posture is at any time and being able to proactively address potential risks to human safety is what security and operations leaders need. The new mobile access feature provides key metrics and remote scanner management to enable data-driven decisions about their security posture from any location, for more responsive venue management.

: Understanding what your security posture is at any time and being able to proactively address potential risks to human safety is what security and operations leaders need. The new mobile access feature provides key metrics and remote scanner management to enable data-driven decisions about their security posture from any location, for more responsive venue management. Data-driven: Improving security posture, staffing and training, and venue resource planning has never been available through security screening until Evolv Insights. The new advancements to reporting allow for a deeper understanding of potential threats and a fine tuning of the system to provide enhanced security and visitor experience to the venue, including interrogation of threat types and alarm rates, informed decisions around sensitivity settings, and better understanding of event characteristics.

Improving security posture, staffing and training, and venue resource planning has never been available through security screening until Evolv Insights. The new advancements to reporting allow for a deeper understanding of potential threats and a fine tuning of the system to provide enhanced security and visitor experience to the venue, including interrogation of threat types and alarm rates, informed decisions around sensitivity settings, and better understanding of event characteristics. Connected: Large venues and campuses have several different access points. The new remote management capabilities allow administrators anywhere on the campus or in the world to access Evolv Express systems for remote configuration and monitoring, including important notifications and system changes.

These advancements will be generally available on October 8th. For more information about Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, or to see a demo, visit our website.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit our website.

