EvoEndo® and Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announce Partnership for Single-Use Unsedated Endoscopy System

EvoEndo® and Micro-Tech Endoscopy have signed a distribution agreement for the EvoEndo® Single-Use Endoscopy System, which eliminates the need for general anesthesia during routine endoscopic procedures

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EvoEndo®, Inc. (“EvoEndo”), a medical device company developing systems for unsedated endoscopy, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, Inc. (“Micro-Tech”). The agreement, whereby Micro-Tech will distribute the EvoEndo® Single-Use Endoscopy System in the U.S., is expected to begin pending U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance.

EvoEndo’s system combines a sterile, single-use, flexible, ultra-slim gastroscope with virtual reality (VR) patient entertainment to allow the procedure to be performed safely in children and adults without anesthesia or sedation. EvoEndo’s system is currently pending U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and not available for sale in the U.S.

Heather Underwood, Chief Executive Officer at EvoEndo, commented, “ Routine upper endoscopic procedures, many of which take minutes to perform, today, almost always involve anesthesia for pediatric patients or conscious sedation for adults, which places immense burdens on patients, hospitals, and facilities alike. We look forward to reducing these burdens by eliminating the complexities and high-costs associated with endoscopies and leveraging Micro-Tech’s U.S. distribution network to significantly expedite physician and patient access to our system once we receive clearance from the FDA.”

“ EvoEndo’s transformative endoscopy system represents a notable innovation that we strive to deliver across our network,” said Chris Li, President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA. “ We are excited to partner with EvoEndo’s team and look forward to bringing its system to hospitals, physicians and patients.”

Physicians and other medical providers interested in learning more about EvoEndo’s TNE system or to schedule demonstrations/training can contact the company here.

About EvoEndo®

EvoEndo®, Inc. is an early-stage medical device company developing systems that enable unsedated endoscopic procedures through a combination of sterile single-use, flexible endoscopes and VR-based patient entertainment. Our technology allows pediatric patients and adults alike to receive routine endoscopies without the use of general anesthesia or sedation, while reducing complexity, cost, and patient/provider apprehension. To learn more, please visit: http://www.evoendo.com.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech’s team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

Contacts

EvoEndo®, Inc.

info@evoendo.com

Carissa Felger/Alex Jeffrey



Gasthalter & Co.



(212) 257-2170

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, Inc.

Johanna Hoopes / Emmie McMinn



johanna@trailrunnerint.com

emmie.mcminn@trailrunnerint.com