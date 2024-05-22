Evocative Appoints Chris Conley as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced executive leads Evocative’s sales efforts into next phase of growth for the company

Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure, today announces the appointment of Chris Conley as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead the company's sales and customer success teams. Conley brings more than 25 years of experience to Evocative's core leadership to drive the company through an ambitious growth phase.





Conley joins Evocative from his role as CRO at Evoque Data Centers, currently Centersquare, where he helped lead the company’s market expansion efforts. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President at Advocate and spent 15 years as General Manager at CenturyLink. In these positions, Conley oversaw diverse functions including sales, support, marketing, and investment opportunities while driving double digit revenue growth through strategic go-to-market initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Evocative,” said Derek Garnier, CEO at Evocative. “His depth of industry knowledge and proven expertise in hiring top talent and driving growth will be instrumental for propelling Evocative forward. With Chris’ strategic guidance and commitment, we are poised to capitalize on emerging market trends and solidify our position as a leader in our markets. His leadership as CRO will allow us to explore new opportunities and deliver unmatched value to our clients.”

“I’m honored to join such a talented group of individuals who are eager to charge the hill every day with a unified intent to be productive,” said Conley. “Evocative is a company chock-full of industry experts and capable senior leadership, fueled by a world-class culture. The depth and breadth of our digital infrastructure solutions and our collaborative, team-based approach ensures value to our customers. We work in their best interests to design and deliver the right solution – at the right time – to help them accelerate innovation and scale.”

Conley’s appointment follows Evocative’s recent success with the announcement of Evocative Metal in November 2023, and its partnership with Megaport on May 7, 2024. These developments signal strong growth potential for the company and show its commitment to forward-thinking market leadership.

To learn more about how Evocative can help your digital infrastructure needs, visit: www.evocative.com

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in Internet infrastructure, providing enterprise-class data center, network, and bare metal solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and Points of Presence across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.

To learn more about Evocative's digital infrastructure solutions, visit: www.evocative.com.

