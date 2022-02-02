Home Business Wire EVO Payments to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

EVO Payments to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

EVO’s executive management team will host a conference call and online webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5460 (U.S. and Canada) or (646) 960-0831 (international) and referring to conference ID number 7602681. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.evopayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website following the call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Contacts

Sarah Jane Schneider

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365

investor.relations@evopayments.com

Articoli correlati

Xerox Acquires Canadian IT Services Provider, Powerland, to Grow Presence in IT Services Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced it has acquired Powerland, a leading IT services provider in...
Continua a leggere

Toshiba Posts Higher Y-Y HDD Shipment and Exabytes In 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nearline HDD Units Sales Soar 73% While Exabytes Jump 114% Y-Y IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) today...
Continua a leggere

Satori Reporting Releases the Ultimate Automated SaaS Reporting Package for Businesses Using NetSuite

Business Wire Business Wire -
New offering from Satori Reporting for SaaS companies includes 20+ pre-built Power BI reports, designed by CEOs and CFOs,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Xerox Acquires Canadian IT Services Provider, Powerland, to Grow Presence in IT Services Market

Business Wire