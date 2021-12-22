Evisort More Than Doubles Revenue in 2021

AI Contract Intelligence Technology Provider Enters 2022 with Strength and Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Evisort, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for contract management, more than doubled its revenue and headcount in less than one year, creating tremendous momentum for the company’s ambitious agenda after closing a $35 million Series B funding round led by General Atlantic and Microsoft in February. New hires came from over 15 states and provinces, including in key positions such as Director of Commercial Sales, Director of DevOps, and Director of Quality Engineering. These additions help Evisort continue to provide market-leading products and service to clients with the best talent available, regardless of location.

Breakthrough Technology

Evisort’s Contract Intelligence Platform is the first and only product suite to integrate contract analytics, contract lifecycle management, and a central document repository in one end-to-end platform that can be implemented in fewer than 30 days.

This year, Evisort released the breakthrough Intelligent Dashboarding feature, a significant addition to the company’s widely-used AI Contract Intelligence Platform. Intelligent Dashboarding set a new standard as the first-ever self-populating dashboards that instantly visualize contract data and summarize key metrics without manual data entry. Additional upgrades include new collaboration, negotiation, and redlining features, and Salesforce integration to accelerate deals.

Harvard Law and Evisort Conference Thought Leadership

Giving back to the legal community is extremely important to Evisort’s mission. To that end, two of the company’s founding team, CEO Jerry Ting and EVP Memme Onwudiwe, will be returning to their alma mater, Harvard Law School (HLS), to teach a reading group entitled “Startup Entrepreneurship and Innovations in Legal Technology” from March 28 through April 6, 2022. The course aims to provide Harvard Law students with a firm foundation on legal tech entrepreneurship by combining case studies, prominent guest speakers, and supplemental readings.

In November 2021, Evisort also hosted its first industry event, the virtual “Future of Contracting” Conference. Drawing attendees from across the globe, the Conference brought speakers from well-known enterprises including BNY Mellon, Keller Williams, Adobe, and Jelly Belly together with Evisort’s own technology experts to weigh in on the future of contract management and AI. Evisort also participated in both virtual and in-person legal industry events hosted by ALM, Consero, LegalGC, and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Evisort Awards in 2021

Evisort received several awards this year, recognizing the company’s leadership and the outstanding performance of its technology. Award highlights include the following:

Evisort was ranked #25 on Growjo’s Top 100 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley for 2021.

Top Workplaces selected Evisort as one of its top places to work in 2021.

Evisort CEO Jerry Ting was shortlisted for WorldCC’s CEO Future 2025 Award.

Evisort won the Global Custodian Innovation Award for Client Contracting along with client BNY Mellon.

Aragon Research named Evisort a “Hot Vendor” in Workflow and Content Automation for 2021.

and Content Automation for 2021. Evisort was recognized as a market leader in the Fall 2021 Spend Matters SolutionMap for Procurement Technology Vendors. Evisort was also selected for the 2021 Spend Matters “50 Providers to Watch” list.

“2021 was a transformative year for Evisort, marked by hard work, sustained innovation in the AI contract intelligence space, and success,” said Jerry Ting, CEO of Evisort. “We set ambitious goals to make groundbreaking technology and expand our community with our first conference and other initiatives, and we accomplished those objectives. Memme and I are looking forward to teaching at Harvard Law this spring, having graduated just a few years ago. Evisort is very excited for a very strong, innovative year.”

About Evisort

Founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT alumni, Evisort is the leading provider of contract management and AI technology for legal, procurement, sales, finance, and IT teams. Evisort’s Contract Intelligence Platform delivers rapid ROI in 30 days by centralizing contracts with no migration, using AI to track and search metadata and provisions without manual data entry, and enabling teams to draft, redline, approve, sign, report on, and renew contracts. Evisort is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by leading strategic and institutional investors including General Atlantic, Vertex Ventures, M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), Amity Ventures, Village Global, and Serra Ventures. Learn more by visiting the website and follow @Evisort on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

