Evisort Bolsters High-Growth, Customer-Focused Sales Approach with Steve Tucker Hire

SAN MATEO, Calif.—Evisort, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for contract management and analysis, announced today that Steve Tucker has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.





Steve is a seasoned sales leader with over 25 years of experience building, growing, and helming global sales teams. Prior to joining Evisort, Tucker held leadership roles as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Docusign and Senior Vice President at Seal Software.

Steve brings a strong track record of achieving high-growth sales results by building customer-focused go-to-market teams. He is a true industry veteran in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market, with additional experience working in procurement and founding a source-to-pay and CLM implementation advisory firm.

“Steve is a great fit for Evisort. We share a passion for paying close attention to customer needs and feedback and integrating that knowledge into everything we do, from product development to sales to support,” said Jerry Ting, CEO of Evisort. “Steve also understands both sides of the deal. He’s led high-impact B2B software sales teams, but he also knows firsthand what people want when they’re looking for a CLM and contract analytics platform.”

This strategic hire follows a year in which Evisort more than doubled its revenue. The company continues to evolve its market-defining Contract Intelligence Platform with new features that make it easy and fast for users to collaboratively work through the entire contract lifecycle and access reliable, actionable data on their businesses’ contract portfolios.

About Evisort

Founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT alumni, Evisort is the leading provider of contract management and AI technology for legal, procurement, sales, finance, and IT teams. Evisort’s Contract Intelligence Platform delivers rapid ROI in 30 days by centralizing contracts with no migration, using AI to track and search metadata and provisions without manual data entry, and enabling teams to draft, redline, approve, sign, report on, and renew contracts. Evisort is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by leading strategic and institutional investors including General Atlantic, Vertex Ventures, M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), Amity Ventures, Village Global, and Serra Ventures. Learn more by visiting the website and follow @Evisort on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

