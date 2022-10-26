<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Evidation Launches FluSmart, A Direct-to-Person Digital Flu Monitoring Program, To Better Understand...
Business Wire

Evidation Launches FluSmart, A Direct-to-Person Digital Flu Monitoring Program, To Better Understand Flu in Everyday Life

di Business Wire

Program aims to help individuals identify flu symptoms using wearables and algorithms developed to characterize influenza-like-illness; Almost 90,000 individuals are already enrolled for 2022 flu season

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evidation, the company that connects directly with individuals to measure health in everyday life, has launched FluSmart, a digital flu monitoring program that brings together individuals, researchers, and public and private organizations to understand flu at its earliest stages.


Evidation’s FluSmart is a nationwide program that helps people proactively understand risk factors for flu and provides personalized insights related to flu and influenza-like illness. Using user-permissioned data from wearables and self-reported information, Evidation alerts individuals when a change is detected that may be correlated with flu-like symptoms and prompts them to complete a symptom survey. Individuals can report flu symptoms at any time and do not need a wearable to participate in the program. When appropriate, Evidation can also direct eligible individuals to relevant resources, including clinical studies in their geographic area.

FluSmart continues Evidation’s industry-leading work measuring flu and flu-like illnesses using wearables. Evidation has developed machine learning detection models to compare flu and COVID and validated and extended this work with collaborators. Evidation’s algorithms have already been trained with the participation of hundreds of thousands of people; almost 90,000 people have already signed up to participate on FluSmart on Evidation in 2022, with enrollment ongoing via the Evidation app.

“FluSmart helps individuals learn about meaningful changes in their activity data and get insights using Evidation’s battle-tested algorithms and information they share with us,” said Christine Lemke, co-founder and co-CEO of Evidation. “We have been studying and characterizing influenza-like illness using wearables since 2017, and FluSmart makes this expertise actionable for individuals. In addition to helping identify potentially symptomatic individuals, Evidation’s predictive models have proved effective for engaging diverse and historically underrepresented populations.”

Evidation is committed to user privacy and consent, and participation in the program requires users to opt-in to any research use of their data.

To participate or learn more about FluSmart by Evidation, visit the Evidation website or email partners@evidation.com.

About Evidation

Evidation creates new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life. Built upon a foundation of user privacy and control over permissioned health data, Evidation’s consumer platform is trusted by millions of individuals—generating data with unprecedented speed, scale, and rigor. We partner with leading healthcare companies to understand health and disease outside the clinic walls. Evidation is working to bring people individualized, proactive, and accessible healthcare—faster. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with employees working around the globe. To learn more, visit evidation.com, or follow us on Twitter @evidation.

Contacts

Media
Matt Miller

press@evidation.com

Articoli correlati

Hexnode listed as a Notable Vendor in Gartner ® Midmarket Context: Magic QuadrantTM for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#endpointmanagement--Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has been recognized as a Notable Vendor by Gartner...
Continua a leggere

Nanosys Inc. CEO Jason Hartlove to Keynote Combined OLEDs World Summit and Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nanosys is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Jason Hartlove, will deliver the keynote address at...
Continua a leggere

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

Business Wire Business Wire -
Collectibles Marketplace Panini America Will Be Among the First Merchants to Support Its Customers with the New MATIC Payment...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
oracle uni salerno

Oracle all’Università di Salerno per Cybersecurity New Visions

Sicurezza