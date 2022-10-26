EVgo Celebrates 500,000 Customer Account Milestone by Partnering with One Tree Planted

Company’s donation to equity fund supports a diverse mix of city-centered projects for communities in need to ensure environmental justice

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that more than 500,000 customer accounts have been created on its platform, a significant milestone for the rapidly growing EV community in the United States. Consistent with the company’s values, EVgo is celebrating this milestone with a donation to One Tree Planted to fund urban reforestation projects across the U.S. EVgo’s contribution to The Fund for Urban Forestry will benefit 27 planting projects across 24 cities, supporting the health and livelihood of millions of Americans.

“By charging on EVgo’s 100% renewable powered network, our customers have helped reduce the U.S. carbon footprint by well over 100,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting about 1.7 million trees,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “As our network grows and surpasses 500,000 customer accounts, we are proud to partner with One Tree Planted and make more progress in our commitment to environmental justice by planting trees where they’re needed. As we enable more drivers and communities to access the benefits of driving electric, EVgo remains committed to renewables and renewing our mission to grow a business that is sustainable environmentally and financially.”

The Fund for Urban Forestry supports a portfolio of 27 high-impact urban projects in areas that are under-resourced in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, and Atlanta. These projects aim to plant urban trees to address environmental justice issues such as urban heat, pollution, and lack of community green spaces – and ultimately help communities achieve tree equity.

Just as electric vehicles can provide billions of dollars of health care benefits,i trees in cities provide many benefits for local communities from shade to improved air quality, but these benefits are not necessarily distributed equally. Low-income communities are disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change caused by both pollution from transportation and deforestation. EVgo’s contribution will help One Tree Planted continue their vital work with urban forestry projects.

“We’re proud to work with partners like EVgo who are dedicated to taking action for environmental justice,” said Cassandra Vitiello, Director of Seedling Support at One Tree Planted. “These urban forestry efforts help us improve tree equity in cities around the United States, which helps advance goals that both One Tree Planted and EVgo share—to mitigate the effects of climate change and make a positive impact in communities that disproportionately bear the brunt of pollution.”

To celebrate reaching half a million customer accounts with drivers, EVgo has also launched a #EVgo500K social media campaign. From October 26 until November 9, 2022, customers who post pictures of their EVgo charging session to Facebook or Instagram using the #EVgo500K hashtag will earn 500 bonus EVgo Rewards™ points.

Promotion begins October 26, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT and ends November 9, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Promotion details are as follows:

Follow @evgonetwork on Facebook or Instagram; Create an EVgo account at EVgo.com, or by downloading the EVgo app if you don’t already have an account; Post a selfie photo of you charging your EV at an EVgo charging station; and Tag @evgonetwork and use the hashtag #EVgo500K in your post

Note: Profiles must be set to ‘public’ for your post to be seen by EVgo. Rewards points will be added to customer accounts within 30 days of the promotion end date.

The #EVgo500K promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook or Instagram • EVgo is the primary (sole) host and sponsor of the #EVgo500K promotion • Promotion open to U.S. participants age 18+ only • An EVgo representative will reach out to account holder via Facebook or Instagram direct message for your EVgo account information in order to deposit the points into your EVgo Rewards account • 500 EVgo Rewards points will be added to accounts of users who have provided EVgo with their EVgo account information after the promotion period has ended.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As the nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

i https://www.lung.org/clean-air/electric-vehicle-report

Contacts

For Investors:



investors@evgo.com

For Media:



press@evgo.com