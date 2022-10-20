<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire EVERTEC to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022
Business Wire

EVERTEC to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review third quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued shortly after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 1955102. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 9, 2022. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Contacts

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz

Investor Relations

(787) 773-5442

IR@evertecinc.com

 

Articoli correlati

Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the...
Continua a leggere

Alarm.com Acquires Noonlight, A Next Generation Connected Safety Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) announced today it completed a majority-stake acquisition of Noonlight, a next-generation connected safety and...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]

Business Wire Business Wire -
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession NEWTON,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Business Wire