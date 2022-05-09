Everstream Streamlines Ordering, Service Delivery Process with Neustar UOC Platform

Automates access service requests for wholesale and wireless carrier customers

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream, the business-only fiber network, today announced it has implemented Neustar’s Universal Order Connect (UOC) platform to accelerate its ordering and service delivery processes. The cloud-based UOC platform automates these processes, enabling Everstream to respond more quickly to wholesale and wireless carriers’ needs.

Everstream’s wholesale carrier customers will use the UOC portal to submit access service requests (ASRs). While ASRs have long been standardized in the telecom industry, the Neustar platform automates the sending and receipt of ASRs. This streamlines the customer ordering process, making it easier for customers to do business with Everstream by reducing ordering cycles, improving order retention and increasing productivity.

“Everstream is the premier partner for first- and last-mile fiber,” said Everstream President Bill Major. “By leveraging Neustar, we empower our service provider customers to quickly and easily order and implement the solutions and services that best meet their end user customers’ needs.”

Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Everstream’s advanced fiber network offers direct peering with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With high-speed, low-latency connections, it can accommodate converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

To learn more about Everstream’s latest advancements, see Everstream at ITW 2022, held May 9-12, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, or visit everstream.net.

Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. With more than 27,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including internet, WAN, data center connectivity and dark fiber. Through its “Do What You Say You Will Do” approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream.net.

