Home Business Wire Everspin to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Everspin to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Darin Billerbeck, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, and Anuj Aggarwal, CFO, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12th, 2022.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of the respective firm or Everspin’s investor relations.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Darin Billerbeck, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO

E: darin.billerbeck@everspin.com

Articoli correlati

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption for Existing Senior Secured Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics,...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Announces “Redemption Fair Market Value” in Connection With Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch...
Continua a leggere

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on January 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 10, 2022, holders of the 30,000,000...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption for Existing Senior Secured Notes

Business Wire