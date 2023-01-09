Everspin Technologies to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO, and Anuj Aggarwal, CFO, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York City on January 10-12, 2023.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of Everspin Technologies.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

