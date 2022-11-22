Everspin Explores Domestic Trusted Manufacturing Expansion

Everspin announced that it is working to expand its domestic MRAM manufacturing operations and capabilities into the State of Indiana

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced today it is working with state and federal government sources to secure funding to add capacity and capabilities for MRAM trusted manufacturing.

Everspin is working to build a trusted manufacturing line in the state of Indiana which would add capacity for Everspin’s Commercial MRAM and increase its capability to act as a foundry for the manufacture of Toggle and STT-MRAM. Everspin plans to work with the local research community to enhance domestic research for MRAM technology development, creating a Technology Development Center at the proposed Indiana-based location. Everspin is in a unique position to leverage its significant MRAM patent portfolio; 15 year history of manufacturing MRAM domestically and 10 year history of manufacturing MRAM as a BEOL foundry service for commercial and DoD applications. Adding capacity and capability will ensure a secure supply chain for the next phase of growth and development.

“Everspin is the sole domestic commercial manufacturer of MRAM devices today. Expanding the capacity of MRAM manufacturing domestically is of strategic benefit for Everspin and its commercial and US Government partners. When funding is fully secured, Everspin will kick off the activities to move this exciting project forward,” says Sanjeev Aggarwal, Everspin President & CEO.

Everspin’s MRAM manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona will continue operations and be the basis for technology transfer to the incremental fab location.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. www.everspin.com.

