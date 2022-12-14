EverService Acquires Mid-State Communications

Company continues to build leadership position in Healthcare Solutions and Medical Answering Services

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) acquired Mid-State Communications, a 24/7 communications company serving the medical and healthcare industries, in April 2022.

Mid-State Communications provides medical answering, emergency dispatch, employee reporting, virtual receptionist, appointment scheduling, and patient intake services to increase client revenue and improve patient experience.

“In the past two years, we have continued to expand the number of services we offer our healthcare clients, ranging from medical clinics to hospital systems and home health providers,” stated Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. “We repeatedly hear from our clients that they most value our commitment to driving the right results for their medical practices and focusing on overall patient experience.”

Mid-State Communications has been awarded three nationally accredited certifications: 24/7 Call Center Site Certification Gold Star Level with Association of Teleservices International (ATSI), Award of Excellence Winner for Outstanding Service with ATSI, and Award of Excellence Winner for Outstanding Service with CAM-X.

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems.

About EverService:



EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.

