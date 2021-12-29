Home Business Wire Everseen Announces Lawsuit Settlement with Walmart
Everseen Announces Lawsuit Settlement with Walmart

CORK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence–Everseen and Walmart are pleased to have amicably resolved this lawsuit. The parties appreciate the working relationship they established around Everseen’s innovative and effective Visual AI™ technology. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

ABOUT EVERSEEN

The world’s leading retailers trust and rely on Everseen’s Visual AI™ solutions to improve their bottom line by minimizing shrink, streamlining operations via hyper automation, and delivering a better customer experience.

Everseen’s Visual AI™ is a comprehensive process aware platform that delivers Checkout Intelligence, Shelf Intelligence, Supply Chain Intelligence, Car Lot Intelligence, Production Line Intelligence, and Generic Process Automation Applications, transforming how businesses see and solve their most costly problems. The company’s ground-breaking AI technology processes over 200 years of video footage every day and protects ~$500B worth of assets.

Everseen has earned multiple industry accolades, including five consecutive years as Gartner’s Top Pick for Retail Technology Innovation, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 winner, and Google & Deloitte’s New Technology Award winner. Everseen is headquartered in Ireland, with its US Head office in Miami as well as R&D Centres in Timisoara, Romania; Belgrade, Serbia; and Barcelona, Spain. For more information visit www.everseen.com.

