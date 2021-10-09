Everlast Releases First Deontay Wilder NFT on Blockparty

An NFT of Wilder’s custom Everlast boxing gloves will launch ahead of fight against Tyson Fury

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFTs are on the rise in the sporting industry and today Everlast, the leader in fight sports, announced the release of its first NFT in collaboration with world renowned fighter Deontay Wilder. The NFT will be a replica of the custom Everlast gloves Wilder will wear in his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 9th.





Deontay Wilder is a disruptor in the boxing world and this NFT will commemorate his grit, talent and dedication to the sport ahead of his match with Fury. Everlast partnered with digital collectibles platform, Blockparty, to bring the NFT to life, which will be released on the platform at 7pm ET on Saturday, October 9.

“This fight is incredibly important to me and it is something that I’ve been ready to make happen for some time now, and I know my fans are ready as well. This NFT felt like another way to help give them something to take away from the fight and to hold onto as a part of Team Everlast,” said Deontay Wilder. “I’m excited to see it come to life and help get my fans in the spirit after a long wait. It’s going to be a fight to remember!”

“At Everlast, we believe in pushing boxing to new limits, from the fighters on our roster to the way we engage our community. We’re excited to be expanding into cryptocurrency with the launch of our first NFT alongside Deontay Wilder,” said Chris Zoller, vice president of marketing and product development at Everlast. “This NFT is not only an opportunity for us to continue to innovate as a brand, but also to provide boxing fans another way to engage and collect their favorite memorabilia.”

The NFT design was inspired by collecting sports memorabilia, connecting both the digital and physical worlds in one experience. Everlast is releasing 41 NFTs of the glove on fight day, representing the 41 knockouts that Deontay has had in his career. This weekend’s fight will be the final of the two opponent’s trilogy fights set and will be available to watch on PPV. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, NV, at 7 pm ET.

“Bringing people together in a meaningful way is at the core of what we do at Blockparty, and to have the opportunity to leverage our platform to engage the boxing community (including fans and athletes) is an exciting moment for us all,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. “What the Everlast brand has created is nothing short of iconic, with one of the strongest communities in the sports & entertainment world, stemming from its rich history. We’re thrilled to be the partner that helps deepen relationships within this community through the launch of Deontay Wilder’s first NFT.”

For more information and to learn about Deontay Wilder’s upcoming NFT please visit https://blockparty.co/ and for additional information about Everlast visit https://www.everlast.com/.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.



The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

About Blockparty



Blockparty has created a new class of digital collectibles across art, music, and sports to enable users to share and earn value together. Through its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace, Blockparty will enable fans to fully own, sell, and trade digital assets while allowing creators to build more valuable relationships with their fans by offering incentives, rewards, and giveaways through digital collectibles. Blockparty is headquartered in New York City, NY, and available to users across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

