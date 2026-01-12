Everfox Appoints Dave Wajsgras as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Technology and Defense Executive to Lead Next Stage of Growth

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everfox, the trusted high assurance cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Dave Wajsgras as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Wajsgras succeeds Sean Berg, who will be stepping down after a successful tenure as CEO. Berg will serve in an advisory capacity going forward.

“Everfox is a leader in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity solutions designed to protect mission-critical data and networks for the United States government, our closest allies, and regulated industries,” said Wajsgras. “I’m excited to be joining the company at this pivotal time and look forward to working with the Everfox team supporting our global customers as their trusted cybersecurity partner. The need for the trusted, innovative solutions that Everfox delivers is greater than ever.”

Wajsgras has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across both commercial and defense sectors. Most recently he served as the CEO of the global satellite communications company Intelsat, where he spearheaded the company’s transformation from a wholesale broadband capacity provider to an end-to-end managed services communications leader. Previously, Wajsgras was with Raytheon Company, where he held several senior leadership roles over his nearly 15-year tenure. These included President of Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business, which was responsible for developing advanced services and solutions in cybersecurity, space, defense and intelligence, as well as Raytheon’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Dave is an experienced leader who brings unmatched strategic, operational, and financial expertise to Everfox. His entrepreneurial vision and success in growing and scaling global organizations make him an excellent fit to lead the company’s next chapter,” said Peter Leav, Vice Chairman of Everfox’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the board, I want to recognize Sean for his significant contributions in building Everfox into the dynamic organization that it is today.”

“Dave’s appointment builds on Everfox’s strong foundation and momentum. The company has made meaningful progress to grow its platform and expand its defense-grade capabilities across multiple environments, including cloud and AI,” said Tim Millikin, Partner at TPG. “His strategic insight will be invaluable to furthering Everfox’s market leadership.”

About Everfox

Everfox has protected the critical data and networks of U.S. and foreign government agencies for more than 30 years. As a leader in mission-proven and accredited cross domain solutions and multi-level information sharing and data transfer, and a provider of state-of-the-art cyber threat protection and national-security grade insider risk solutions, we move mission-critical information quickly and securely and prevent malware and human threats from compromising our customers’ networks. Everfox empowers governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely wherever and however their people need it. Learn more at www.everfox.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Dow everfox@aboutsage.com