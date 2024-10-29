Home Business Wire Evercore ISI Recognized as the #1 Firm in U.S. Equity Research for...
Evercore ISI Recognized as the #1 Firm in U.S. Equity Research for the Third Consecutive Year

Team Excels with Most No. 1 Ranked Analysts for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore ISI was ranked No. 1 among all firms for top-ranked analysts on a weighted basis in Extel’s (previously Institutional Investor) All-America Equity Research survey for the third consecutive year. This overall rank is determined by applying the greatest weight to the highest-ranked individuals in each category.


Evercore ISI analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner Up in 47 categories, and they maintained the largest number of No. 1 position rankings at 17, up from 15 in 2023. Evercore ISI Founder and Chairman Ed Hyman once again topped the polls and received the No. 1 rank in Economics for the 44th year. Elizabeth Anderson (Health Care Technology & Distribution), Mark Mahaney (Internet Small & Midcap), and Oscar Sloterbeck (Thematic Research) ranked as the No. 1 analyst in their respective sectors for the first time ever on the ISI platform. Additionally, three analysts who joined Evercore ISI in the last year were recognized: Mark Lipacis (Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment), Michael Binetti (Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines), and Sarah Bianchi (Washington Research).

The 2024 All-America Research Team named by Extel reflects the opinions of more than 4,300 investment professionals from over 1,600 asset management firms and institutions, according to the magazine.

Congratulations to every member of our team,” Mr. Hyman said. “Once again, I am so happy to see them get this well-deserved recognition for their great work. As always, our clients are at the forefront of everything we do, and we are grateful for their trust and support.”

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, “Evercore’s core values are anchored to the highest standards of quality and to a client-centric focus on trusted and innovative advice. These results solidify our position as the No. 1 provider of research and reflect the strength of the Evercore brand. I am extremely proud of the entire equities team—research, sales and trading—for this accomplishment. We thank our clients for their continued partnership.”

In the fiercely competitive landscape of our industry, we are honored to be recognized by our clients,” said Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris. “Securing the top spot as the #1 firm underscores the exceptional thought leadership and expertise within our team. This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a best-in-class product and maintaining unparalleled client service.”

First Team

Analyst

Sector

Amit Daryanani

Telecom & Networking Equipment

David Palmer

Restaurants

David Raso

Machinery, Engineering & Construction

Ed Hyman

Economics

Elizabeth Anderson

Health Care Technology & Distribution

John Pancari

Banks Midcap

Jonathan Chappell

Shipping

Krishna Guha

Washington Research

Mark Mahaney

Internet Small & Midcap

Oscar Sloterbeck

Thematic Research

Rich Ross

Technical Analysis

Stephen Kim

Homebuilders & Building Products

Steve Sakwa

REITs

Thomas Gallagher

Insurance Life

Umer Raffat

Biotechnology Largecap

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Major

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

 

 

Second Team

Analyst

Sector

Amit Daryanani

IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services

David Motemaden

Insurance Nonlife

Duane Pfennigwerth

Airlines

Greg Melich

Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines

James West

Oil Services & Equipment

Vijay Kumar

Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

Third Team

Analyst

Sector

Glenn Schorr

Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges

Oscar Sloterbeck

Economics

Robert Ottenstein

Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products

Stephen Richardson

Integrated Oil

 

 

Runners-Up

Analyst

Sector

Chris McNally

Autos & Auto Parts

David Palmer

Food Producers

Durgesh Chopra

Utilities

Glenn Schorr

Banks Largecap

James West

Clean Energy

John Pancari

Consumer Finance

Jonathan Chappell

Airfreight & Surface Transportation

Julian Emanuel

Equity-Linked Strategies

Julian Emanuel

Portfolio Strategy

Kirk Materne

Software Largecap

Mark Lipacis

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Mark Mahaney

Internet Largecap

Michael Binetti

Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines

Michael Montani

Food Retailers

Mike DiFiore

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

Sarah Bianchi

Washington Research

Stephen Richardson

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Vijay Jayant

Media

Vijay Jayant

Cable, Satellite & Telecom Services

Vijay Kumar

Medical Supplies & Devices

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Contacts

Business Contact:

Marc Harris

Evercore ISI Director of Research

Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Easton

Head of Communications & External Affairs

Communications@Evercore.com

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Evercore@DLPR.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

