Evercore ISI Recognized as the #1 Firm in U.S. Equity Research for the Third Consecutive Year

Team Excels with Most No. 1 Ranked Analysts for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore ISI was ranked No. 1 among all firms for top-ranked analysts on a weighted basis in Extel’s (previously Institutional Investor) All-America Equity Research survey for the third consecutive year. This overall rank is determined by applying the greatest weight to the highest-ranked individuals in each category.





Evercore ISI analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner Up in 47 categories, and they maintained the largest number of No. 1 position rankings at 17, up from 15 in 2023. Evercore ISI Founder and Chairman Ed Hyman once again topped the polls and received the No. 1 rank in Economics for the 44th year. Elizabeth Anderson (Health Care Technology & Distribution), Mark Mahaney (Internet Small & Midcap), and Oscar Sloterbeck (Thematic Research) ranked as the No. 1 analyst in their respective sectors for the first time ever on the ISI platform. Additionally, three analysts who joined Evercore ISI in the last year were recognized: Mark Lipacis (Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment), Michael Binetti (Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines), and Sarah Bianchi (Washington Research).

The 2024 All-America Research Team named by Extel reflects the opinions of more than 4,300 investment professionals from over 1,600 asset management firms and institutions, according to the magazine.

“ Congratulations to every member of our team,” Mr. Hyman said. “ Once again, I am so happy to see them get this well-deserved recognition for their great work. As always, our clients are at the forefront of everything we do, and we are grateful for their trust and support.”

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, “ Evercore’s core values are anchored to the highest standards of quality and to a client-centric focus on trusted and innovative advice. These results solidify our position as the No. 1 provider of research and reflect the strength of the Evercore brand. I am extremely proud of the entire equities team—research, sales and trading—for this accomplishment. We thank our clients for their continued partnership.”

“ In the fiercely competitive landscape of our industry, we are honored to be recognized by our clients,” said Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris. “ Securing the top spot as the #1 firm underscores the exceptional thought leadership and expertise within our team. This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a best-in-class product and maintaining unparalleled client service.”

First Team Analyst Sector Amit Daryanani Telecom & Networking Equipment David Palmer Restaurants David Raso Machinery, Engineering & Construction Ed Hyman Economics Elizabeth Anderson Health Care Technology & Distribution John Pancari Banks Midcap Jonathan Chappell Shipping Krishna Guha Washington Research Mark Mahaney Internet Small & Midcap Oscar Sloterbeck Thematic Research Rich Ross Technical Analysis Stephen Kim Homebuilders & Building Products Steve Sakwa REITs Thomas Gallagher Insurance Life Umer Raffat Biotechnology Largecap Umer Raffat Pharmaceuticals Major Umer Raffat Pharmaceuticals Specialty Second Team Analyst Sector Amit Daryanani IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services David Motemaden Insurance Nonlife Duane Pfennigwerth Airlines Greg Melich Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines James West Oil Services & Equipment Vijay Kumar Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

Third Team Analyst Sector Glenn Schorr Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges Oscar Sloterbeck Economics Robert Ottenstein Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products Stephen Richardson Integrated Oil Runners-Up Analyst Sector Chris McNally Autos & Auto Parts David Palmer Food Producers Durgesh Chopra Utilities Glenn Schorr Banks Largecap James West Clean Energy John Pancari Consumer Finance Jonathan Chappell Airfreight & Surface Transportation Julian Emanuel Equity-Linked Strategies Julian Emanuel Portfolio Strategy Kirk Materne Software Largecap Mark Lipacis Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment Mark Mahaney Internet Largecap Michael Binetti Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines Michael Montani Food Retailers Mike DiFiore Pharmaceuticals Specialty Sarah Bianchi Washington Research Stephen Richardson Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Vijay Jayant Media Vijay Jayant Cable, Satellite & Telecom Services Vijay Kumar Medical Supplies & Devices

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

