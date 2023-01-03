EverCharge Launches First Single-Family Home Charging Solution at CES® 2023

The addition of COVE expands EverCharge’s family of products to offer a sleek, sustainable, direct-to-consumer solution for the next generation of EV drivers and their charging needs

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverCharge, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging devices and management systems, today announced that COVE, its first single-family home charging solution, will be launching at the world’s most influential tech event – CES 2023. COVE will be a highlight of parent company, SK’s, 13,000 square foot interactive booth (#16955) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





With 80 percent of EV charging happening at home — in multi-family and single-family residences — the market demands reliable and affordable charging options that fit seamlessly into drivers’ everyday lives. For nearly a decade, EverCharge has specialized in the multi-family segment of EV charging, including apartments and condominiums, as well as the fleet and workplace divisions. With the introduction of COVE, the company is expanding into the key market of single-family homes, adding its first direct-to-consumer electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) to its robust suite of charging solutions.

COVE is designed to enable high-speed charging in single family homes, easily integrate into any electrical supply and is compatible with all EVs on the market. Charging status, overall usage and system updates are available in real time via Wifi connectivity, and can also be accessed through the EverCharge app. The stunning design offers flexible indoor or outdoor installation, and is part of a larger company rebrand, which includes new products, branding and a refreshed company website.

“ At EverCharge, we are committed to ensuring every community can participate in the transition to electric mobility – and single-family home charging options are critical to empowering drivers to charge when and where they need,” said Jason Appelbaum, CEO of EverCharge. “ COVE is designed to transform the single-family charging experience by providing an intelligent combination of power and flexibility, paired with a beautiful and sustainable design. We’re proud to continue accelerating the path to achieving global electrification goals and look forward to unveiling COVE at CES 2023.”

The launch of COVE comes on the heels of EverCharge’s recent announcement of the opening of its new 30,000 square foot factory in Hayward, California. EverCharge is proud to be one of the few companies to manufacture their EVSE in North America. As part of the opening, EverCharge is creating new opportunities for highly skilled local jobs and plans to double their factory workforce by mid-2023.

COVE will be available for purchase in Summer 2023.

About EverCharge

EverCharge provides hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, multi-unit, and single-family homes. Their turnkey offerings are designed to utilize existing infrastructure to scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s load balancing SmartPower technology maximizes the number of electric vehicles that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, the company recently opened a new factory in Hayward, CA to supply EVSE for its customers across North America. For more information, please visit EverCharge.com.

