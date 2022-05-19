Everbridge Announces the Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that shareholders have voted to re-elect all of Everbridge’s director nominees at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Seven of our eight directors, including our Chair Jaime Ellertson, received more than a majority of votes cast. Everbridge issued the following statement:

The Everbridge Board and executive team appreciates the thoughtful feedback provided by shareholders throughout our engagement leading up to the Annual Meeting. As we conveyed in discussions with shareholders, the Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and is open to all opportunities to enhance value. Everbridge will continue to execute on our operational initiatives to drive attractive, sustainable growth with improved profitability, which we believe will generate significant value for our shareholders and increase optionality. In addition, we are committed to ongoing engagement with our shareholders and to being responsive to the feedback we receive.

Shareholders also have approved the two other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, consisting of the advisory vote on compensation of our named executive officers and the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The Company will file voting results with the Securities and Exchange Commission in due course.

About Everbridge, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,200 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to execute on our operational initiatives, drive sustainable growth and improved profitability, generate significant value for shareholders and increase optionality. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our 2022 strategic realignment or simplification strategies may not be successful; the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; activist investor actions threatened or commenced against us could cause us to incur substantial costs, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the SEC, including but not limited to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Nandan Amladi



Everbridge



nandan.amladi@everbridge.com

617-665-7197

Media Contact:

Jeff Young



Everbridge



jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116