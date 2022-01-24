Everactive Makes Strategic Appointment of CFO to Support Continued Commercial Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everactive, maker of self-powered IoT systems, announced Catherine Faber has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.





Catherine has significant financial experience working with growth-stage portfolio companies as Director of Portfolio Performance and Monitoring at private equity firm GTCR in Chicago. Prior to GTCR, Catherine worked on the Corporate Development team of Glanbia plc, a global nutrition company, and served as the Global FP&A Director for Glanbia Performance Nutrition. She previously worked in the Transaction Services group at KPMG providing financial due diligence for private equity and corporate clients.

Catherine is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where she earned an MBA with Beta Gamma Sigma honors. She attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received both an MS in accountancy and a BS with high honors in accountancy and finance. Catherine is a CFA charter holder and CPA.

“We have witnessed incredible technical execution and impressive market traction since initially partnering with Everactive at the Series A in 2014,” said Greg Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Venture Partner at NEA and Everactive Board Member. “We are thrilled to have Catherine joining the team as CFO and look forward to the contributions she will make to help power the company’s next phase of growth as a pioneer in the batteryless IoT industry.”

Reflecting a sharp increase in demand for batteryless IoT devices that deliver an influx of new data, investors such as storied venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and the corporate venture arms of 3M, Ericsson, Fluke Corporation, Standard Industries and Armstrong International have invested in Everactive.

To date, Everactive has received $116M in financial backing from traditional venture capital and strategic investors alike.

ABOUT EVERACTIVE:

In collaboration with its partners, Everactive delivers the most scalable and cost-effective micro-renewable energy solutions. The company’s proprietary low-power energy harvesting and wireless technology enables completely batteryless and always-on Internet of Things systems. Ruggedized for harsh industrial settings, Everactive Edge devices provide continuous insight into asset health across a range of equipment and throughout entire plants and facilities. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, and Charlottesville. For more information, please visit: www.everactive.com.

Contacts

Media:



Wendy Gordon



wgordon@percepture.com

202-412-6268