Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., Best Employer in Argentina by Apertura, and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations:

investors@eventbrite.com