<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Business Wire

Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., Best Employer in Argentina by Apertura, and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations:
investors@eventbrite.com

Articoli correlati

Myomo To Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality...
Continua a leggere

Grindr Reports Revenue Growth of 34% in Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Grindr Inc. Reports 2022 Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results 2022 Full Year Operating Income of $13 Million and...
Continua a leggere

Nutanix Reports Selected Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reports 23% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Record Free Cash Flow Margin Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue and ACV Billings...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Myomo To Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Business Wire