Eventbrite to Host Investor and Analyst Day on June 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Convene – Bryant Forum in New York City. The event will begin at 8:30am E.T. and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:30pm E.T.

At the event, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Julia Hartz will host presentations and a live Q&A detailing the Company’s market opportunities, long-term strategy, product roadmap, and financial objectives.

Featured sessions will be led by the following senior executives:

Philip Silverstone, Chief Customer Officer

Tamara Mendelsohn, Chief Marketing Officer

Casey Winters, Chief Product Officer

Vivek Sagi, Chief Technology Officer

Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer

Advanced registration is required for in-person attendance and is available by invitation. For more information, interested parties may contact Eventbrite Investor Relations at investors@eventbrite.com.

A webcast of the event, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be made available at the same website following the conclusion of the event.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations Contact:

investors@eventbrite.com