Eventbrite Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $59.6 million, up 124% from the fourth quarter of 2020

Paid ticket volume of 22.1 million doubles year over year driven by stronger demand for live events

Positive adjusted EBITDA for the year reflects strong execution

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The Fourth Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

“Our strong fourth quarter caps off a year of top-notch execution. We supported a surge in demand for live events while delivering meaningful improvements for creators who rely upon our self-service platform. A record 5.4 million events were produced on Eventbrite in 2021, and our innovative solutions helped creators of all types successfully expand their businesses,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy will build on this momentum in 2022 to further empower creators, scale our platform, and drive long-term, sustainable growth.”

Earnings Webcast Information

Eventbrite will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations



investors@eventbrite.com