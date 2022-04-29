Home Business Wire Eventbrite Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Eventbrite Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Revenue of $55.9 million, up 101% from the first quarter of 2021 exceeding prior outlook

Paid ticket volume of 18.1 million rose 76% year-over-year fueled by the return of in-person events

Positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The First Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

“Eventbrite has started the year with great execution on our product-led strategy. Paid ticket volume and the number of events on our platform continued to show strong year-over-year growth as we provided creators with the right tools to grow their reach,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we will keep moving swiftly to meet the needs of our customers. Our product roadmap, and our whole team, are focused on helping creators launch and market their events to capture the strong consumer demand for live experiences.”

Earnings Webcast Information

Eventbrite will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s first quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations

investors@eventbrite.com

Articoli correlati

POSaBIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full Year 2021 Revenue of $21.3 Million, up 172% Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to $37 to $40 Million TORONTO...
Continua a leggere

NI Reports Record Orders for a First Quarter, up 27 Percent Year Over Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company shares new three year model for margin expansion Q1 2022 Highlights Revenue of $385 million, up 15 percent year-over-year in...
Continua a leggere

Mitek Delivers 21% Year Over Year Revenue Growth and Transformative Acquisition of Orchestration Provider During the Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mitek Adds End-to-End KYC Platform to Industry Leading Biometrics to Create Comprehensive Identity Provider SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
achab sababa

Achab espande il suo portfoglio e presenta Sababa MDR

Sicurezza