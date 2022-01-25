Home Business Wire Eventbrite Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Eventbrite Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Eventbrite will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Eventbrite will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations

investors@eventbrite.com

Articoli correlati

SBLI Donates $25K to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts

Business Wire Business Wire -
WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announces that its charitable foundation has made...
Continua a leggere

Beyond Imagination and GelSight Announce Pilot to Pair State-of-the-art Tactile Sensing With Cutting-edge Telepresence Robotics

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Beyond Imagination, an AI and robotics platform company developing humanoid robots, and GelSight, a pioneer in...
Continua a leggere

SBLI Donates $25K to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts

Business Wire Business Wire -
WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announces that its charitable foundation has made...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Beyond Imagination and GelSight Announce Pilot to Pair State-of-the-art Tactile Sensing With Cutting-edge Telepresence...

Business Wire