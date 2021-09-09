EV8 Switch and NatWest Help UK Drivers Go Green

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UK drivers considering a move to electric driving can discover how much they could save and the electric vehicle (EV) model best suited to them thanks to EV8 Switch, a new space-enabled app. The app from EV8 Technologies, is supported by NatWest Group and is free to download from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store.

Designed to cut out consumer confusion around how an EV could work for their lifestyle and driving habits, EV8 Switch helps drivers go green with confidence by analysing 14 days’ worth of real-world driving data to provide independent, personalised insights.

A ‘Switchability’ score shows how much money UK drivers could save by switching to an EV compared to their current petrol or diesel vehicle, along with detail on the CO2 savings and air quality improvements they could achieve. Drivers can also see which electric vehicles would be the most suitable for them based on their current vehicle and how switching to electric could fit in with their current lifestyle. EV8 Switch users can also see how close their nearest chargepoints are, and which journeys can be completed without the need to top-up enroute.

Richard Forrest, EV8 Chairman of the Board and Senior Partner, Kearney, said:

“ As the climate crisis accelerates, many of us are making changes in our daily lives. Opting to drive an electric car reduces emissions substantially and EV8 Switch helps give drivers the confidence to go green. The app lets drivers make an informed decision, based on their individual driving needs. We encourage people to download EV8 Switch, take the 14 Day Challenge, and see for themselves exactly how an EV could work for them.”

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: “ As we get ready to host the major UN climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow later this year, the UK is leading the way in using space to help us build back greener. With innovative government-backed projects such as this harnessing of the power of space, making the switch to an electric vehicle will be easier than ever before, helping us take a giant leap towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.”

Robert Evans, CEO of Cenex, adds: “ Encouraging the public to switch to zero emission electric vehicles is essential in order to meet the carbon targets set out by the Government and to improve local air quality. EV8 Switch makes that switch easier, by dispelling some of the key myths around range anxiety and chargepoint availability on an individual basis and highlights the personal cost and emissions savings. The results from the app mean users can make informed decisions about future vehicle choices that are best suited to their driving habits.”

Development of the EV8 Switch app was supported by the ESA Space Solutions programme as part of a demonstration project called Human Switch.

Roberta Mugellesi Dow, ESA technical officer for the Human Switch project, commented: “ The EV8 Switch app is a superb example of how space-based innovation can promote the transition to electric vehicles. Satellite technology enables the EV8 Switch app to provide clear information about the financial and environmental benefits that switching to an electric car could yield.”

Nick Appleyard, Head of ESA Space Solutions, added: “ We all know we should make better choices in the climate emergency. But finding the time, the information and the motivation to change somehow stops us. The EV8 Switch app gives us the nudge we need. It gives us just enough information to see how we can save money, cut our pollution, and change to the better driving experience of an electric car. A triple benefit. At the European Space Agency, we want to use space as a tool to help the green transition, so we are proud to have supported the development of this service.”

EV8 Technologies is a joint venture between global consultancy partnership Kearney, independent low-emission transport group Cenex, and Brixworth Technologies a boutique development house which specialises in asset and software solutions.

The UK Space Agency has invested £2.7 million into the EV8 Switch app, through the European Space Agency’s Advanced Research in Telecommunication Systems (ARTES). EV8 Switch is supported by and co-branded with NatWest Group, who hopes the initiative will help people and businesses go green, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to playing an active role in tackling climate change. The bank plans to offer the free app to its customers via a marketing campaign and its mobile app over the coming months.

James Close, Head of Climate Change at NatWest Group, commented: “ By supporting the work of EV8 Technologies, we are offering a solution to help people and businesses understand their opportunity of going green. We want to be the country’s leading bank in helping to address climate change and are determined to play an active role in the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy. Powerful partnerships will help to accelerate the speed of that transition, and we look forward to continued collaboration with EV8 Technologies in the roll-out of the EV8 Switch app.”

How the EV8 Switch app works:

EV8 Switch works by analysing the journeys you make in your current petrol or diesel vehicle This enables the app to assess usage patterns and the way a vehicle is driven The data is then interpreted to display a variety of stats and metrics specific to you and your driving behaviour A “Switchability Score” is provided to indicate how well an EV could fit into your lifestyle EV8 Switch then displays EV options which match your requirements EV8 Switch also outlines the potential savings and opportunities to make CO2 savings and air quality improvements, tailored to each driver’s’ needs and behaviours

About EV8 Technologies

EV8 Technologies is a pioneering UK company building innovative and disruptive solutions to lead and accelerate the global energy transition by working with energy companies, major automotive manufacturers, car leasing companies, airports, councils and industry bodies.

Based in London, the firm offers consumers and businesses the opportunity to produce, store and sell electricity at the edge of the power grid by harnessing the energy storage capabilities of their electric vehicles.

EV8 Technologies is a joint venture between global consultancy partnership Kearney, independent low-emission transport group Cenex, and Brixworth Technologies a boutique development house which specialises in asset and software solutions.

To learn more, visit ev8-tech.com

About Kearney



Kearney was the first global management consulting firm to become carbon neutral in 2010, and since then, we’ve set Science-Based Targets to reduce our GHG emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. We are fully committed to working with our clients, governments and other stakeholders to build an inclusive and resilient green economy, in disruptive areas such as energy transition, sustainable technologies, and supply chain transformation. Our investment in EV8 Switch and as a shareholder of EV8 reinforces our commitment to lead with purpose and take bold action on sustainability. We’re proud to contribute towards a more sustainable mobility ecosystem.kearney.com

About NatWest Group



NatWest Group is a leading banking and financial services group in the UK and Ireland. We operate through a number of well-known banking brands. We have a presence on the high street through our customer facing brands – NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. We are the largest supporter of UK business, banking around 1 in 4 businesses across the UK. Our private banking customers know us through their relationships with Coutts, Adam & Company, Child & Co and Drummonds. And NatWest Markets help our corporate and institutional clients manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. For more information visit NatWest Group

About Cenex



Cenex, established as the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Low Carbon and Fuel Cell technologies in 2005, lowers emission in transport & associated energy infrastructure and operates as an independent, not-for-profit research technology organisation (RTO) and consultancy.

Our independent experts find the right solutions that reduce pollution, increase efficiency, and lower costs, and offer informed commentary on the latest policies, technologies, and innovations. For more information visit www.cenex.co.uk

About Brixworth Technology



Brixworth Technology is a technology company specialising in connected software and hardware design, providing full end-to-end communications channels and scalable cloud platforms for data storage, processing, and dissemination.

The founders of the business carry a wealth of software and hardware know-how gathered from many years of industrial experience in telematics and the petrochemical process control industries. For more information visit www.brixworthtechnology.com

About the UK Space Agency



The UK Space Agency inspires and leads the UK in space, to benefit our planet and its people.

An executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, it:

Supports the work of the UK space sector at home and abroad, maximising its benefit to the UK’s growing economy.

Invests in science and exploration to increase our understanding of the universe and deliver practical and sustainable benefits such as new technologies to improve life on Earth.

Inspires the next generation of UK scientists and engineers.

Promotes global co-operation in space, through the UK’s membership of the European Space Agency and international partnerships.

You can follow us on social media at @spacegovuk on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

