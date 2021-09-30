Eutelsat Statement

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) confirms that the proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi – and rejected unanimously by the relevant governance bodies of the company – prices Eutelsat at 12.10 euros per share, all dividend attached.

