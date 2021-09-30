Home Business Wire Eutelsat Statement
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) confirms that the proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi – and rejected unanimously by the relevant governance bodies of the company – prices Eutelsat at 12.10 euros per share, all dividend attached.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

